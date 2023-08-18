The 6th annual MINT Film Festival, presented by Montana Film Office, will showcase over 40 films from eight countries, offering a diverse selection of domestic and international cinematic gems for all film enthusiasts. The festival run from Sept. 21-24 in downtown Billings.

Attendees will have the chance to watch films on the big screen at the historic Babcock Theatre and engage in Q&A sessions with filmmakers, actors and producers, gaining insights into the creative processes behind the films.

Festival Passes are on sale. The VIP Festival Pass provides access to all films, events, parties, and special events. New this year are day passes for Friday and Saturday for those who can't attend the entire festival. Individual tickets go on sale on Sept. 5.

The MINT Film Festival will welcome veteran actor Bill Pullman, who will visit for a special screening of two iconic films — "The Last Seduction" directed by John Dahl, and "Lost Highway" directed by David Lynch. On the evening of Saturday, Sept. 23, Pullman will share his perspectives in a Q&A session alongside director John Dahl for "The Last Seduction," followed by his introduction to "Lost Highway." This double-feature presentation is set to be a highlight of the festival.

Opening night, Thursday, Sept. 21, promises an exclusive North American sneak peek screening of the made-in-Montana feature film "Tokyo Cowboy," directed by Marc Marriott. Join the director, producer, cast, and crew for this premiere.

The MINT Film Festival lineup showcases diverse feature narratives and documentaries. Narratives features include "Push Pause" from Japan, directed by Ryoma Kosasa; "Scrap" from the U.S., directed by Vivian Kerr, featuring a stellar cast including Anthony Rapp, Lana Parrilla and Khleo Thomas; and "The Criminal" from the U.S., directed by Hayden Endicott.

Fans of documentaries can look forward to a stimulating assortment of films, including the Billings-based "Return," directed by Peter Tolton and produced by Stan Parker, "The Secret Song," directed by Samantha Campbell, and "A Midsummer Night's Dream In Prison," directed by Bushra Azzouz.

Green Beret's 'healing experience' in Vietnam captured in new documentary 'Return,' a documentary by Billings filmmakers about Jim Markel Sr.'s first trip back to Vietnam after he served there during the war, premiers at the Babcock on Saturday night.

The festival's narrative short films promise to leave a lasting impression, with titles like "Bluebird" by Sara Crow, "Who's Annie?" by Sophia Peer, "Sawdust" by Blake Rice, "That's Enough Now Thanks" by Aquila Chase-Daniel, and "Nordo" by MINT Alumni Kyle Taubken.

International contributions include "Self Service" from Israel, directed by Keshet Gadish, and "City of Lost Souls" from Germany, directed by Nikos Mpouyioukas. Other captivating short films include "Orizuru" from Japan, directed by Masaaki Onaka, and "Lachie and John" from Australia, directed by Lee McClenaghan.

The documentary short films offer a blend of compelling stories, including "Leo and Chester" by Andrea Wing, "The Winterkeeper" by Laurence Topham and David Levene, and "You Can't Shrink Love" by Veena Rao. Additional titles include "Middle America" by Dana Larson, "The Road" by Cale Green, "Andrew After Angola" by Will LaCalle, "The Dream That I Had" by Evelyn Lee, "A Place of Peace: A Century at the Ranch" by Jennifer Moore, and "A Tough Breed" by Sara Reardon.

Highlighting Indigenous perspectives, cultures, and stories, the festival presents notable works such as "Paddle Tribal Waters" by Paul Robert Wolf Wilson and Rush Sturges, "Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer" by Jonathan Cipiti and Megan Harrington, "Weaving A Legacy: Ella Mae Blackbear" by Danielle Culp, "Mi'kma'ki: Gwitna'q (Land Of The Mi'kmaw: Travel By Canoe)" by Wendell G. Collier, and "Who She Is" by Jordan Dresser (Northern Arapaho), Sophie Barksdale.

A new thematic block named Call-to-Adventure offers documentary films exploring the natural world through recreation and exploration. Notable selections include "Be Here Now | A Journey To The Grand Teton" by Evan M Jenkins, "Driving Sweep" by Gregory Cairns, "Ministry of Surf" by Keith C Reagan, "Sending" by Carlos Mason, and "Two Wheel Freedom" by Evan M. Jenkins.

For those seeking late-night thrills, the festival offers a late-night, action-packed selection of short films, including "Mattress Express" (pictured) by Noah Morse, "Tooth" by Jillian Corsie, "Twenty-One at the Belle Saloon" directed by Scott Seagren, and the Montana-made "A Fire Inside" by Levi Hawkinson.

This year, MINT Film Festival introduces a new category called Cinema Salon, celebrating low-budget films with exceptional production value, storytelling, and creativity. Featured works include the narrative feature "The Criminal" by Hayden Endicott and the animated short film "Necktie Cinema" by MINT Alumni John Akre.

The festival extends beyond screenings with enriching workshops. Notable sessions include "Documentary Storytelling," led by acclaimed documentary director and editor Maureen Gosling, and "Directing Actors," a collaborative effort led by director John Dahl and actor Bill Pullman.

From September 21-24, the MINT Film Festival promises an immersive celebration of cinema, workshops, parties, and community engagement. Take advantage of this opportunity to experience the magic of movies at the historic Babcock Theatre.