When Juliette Angelo sings Patsy Cline, she’s not just performing a cover song. It’s more spiritual than that.

“I just always liked her,” Angelo reflected. “It’s one of those things that you can’t really explain.”

Maybe. But there are similarities between the pair. The deeper you dig, the more their lives seem to arc towards each other.

“We have a lot in common,” Angelo said of the famed singer. Cline survived abuse, poverty and a childhood spent constantly moving, and gained immortality by becoming one of the first people to bridge the gap between country and pop music. She got her start in her mid-teens and By 30, she’d been married twice and had three hit records. Cline died in an airplane crash before turning 31.

Angelo was 8 when she was first put in the spotlight. She made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” She later appeared in “Mary Poppins” and was part of the original Broadway cast of “Billy Elliot.”

“I was on stage at the Tony Awards next to Elton John when we won [for best musical],” she remembered. “I had no idea what was going on, but I was there.”

By 13, she was off to Hollywood.

Now she’s 24, and living in Billings, Montana, about 1,000 miles and a cultural universe away from the movie industry. She was once a series regular on a network sitcom. But the biggest show she’s looking forward to right now is a gig on Saturday, July 22 where she’s performing a Patsy Cline tribute show at the Rhoadside Events Center in Huntley.

“I don’t know how I got here,” she said, speaking about the physical space of Montana, and something deeper and larger than that. “I should have been dead like five years ago.”

Her first pilot season, a show she was on got picked up to series. She was in all 18 episodes of “Malibu Country,” a Reba McEntire vehicle where Angleo, who has red hair so bright it’s nearly bioluminescent, played the country singer’s daughter. That show was cancelled after a year.

“That’s when my life enters the time continuum, where it was just the same for so long,” she said. “It was just this constant uphill battle, feeling like I could never get a foothold to take that next step.”

She had a three episode run on “Mad Men.” She showed up in Aaron Sorkin’s Best Picture nominated “Trial of the Chicago Seven.” Her most fruitful roles were a 10 episode arc on “Shameless” and a recurring role on “NCIS.” Her "NCIS" character was killed off in 2020 (the episode was released in 2021), when Angelo was told over text that she’d no longer be a part of the show she’d been in since 2013.

“I hopped from one show to the next to the next,” she said. “I wish I could tell you I was happy. I think there were moments of happiness, but I really wasn’t.”

“I’ve been through the darkest depths of the planet,” Angelo said. “It’s been really hard for me. I’ve had to rewire my brain about my entire experience in Hollywood because I’m grateful for it. You can’t erase your life. But I would never put my kids through that, never in a million years. You have to be grateful but you have to be honest.”

She estimates that she was worth about a half million dollars by age 18, but said she’s never seen a dime of it.

Looking back, she said she “doesn’t know” whether acting was ever her choice.

“I’ve had to make peace with a lot of things in my life,” she said. “I’ve never met anyone who’s had a positive experience going through that as a kid. I don’t think it exists. I don’t know how it can.”

“It’s so dark,” she continued. “I love the arts. I love music and I love acting. There’s a bright side of things, but there’s the side that you don’t want to be a part of.”

Angelo still doesn't love talking about her time acting, because she doesn't want to seem ungrateful. But "there's so much abuse that goes on," she said. "Until you live it, you don't realize how detrimental it can be to your well being, because your identity is completely misshapen. I didn't even know I was a human. You're just constantly molding and shifting and shaping yourself. I was able to find my identity after I got out of it."

That happened in in 2020, when she hit rock bottom, culminating in a failed suicide attempt. She was exhausted, drinking heavily, and all out of options.

So she dropped her representation and moved. In her words, she went “off the grid.”

“I can’t live like this,” she remembered thinking. “Nothing is more important than my peace right now. I can’t put values on any of these shows or connections or anything. This isn’t important.”

Two weeks after she filmed her "NCIS" death scene, she got sober. She’s stayed that way for two and a half years now, and starts every day with an AA meeting at 6:45 a.m.

“I kind of just decided I was going to take a little break from drinking, and that’s what it took,” she said. “It was a surrender.”

She planned to take some time to “screw my head on straight.” That involved moving to Nashville and trying to start a singing career. She was on the cusp of a record deal, but it fell through. She was driving back to Los Angeles when those plans also faltered. So she settled in New Mexico. But it wasn’t quite right.

Angelo said she’s always had an “inkling about Montana.” So in March, she pointed her Honda CRV north and wound up in Billings because it’s a strait shot from Albuquerque — 999 miles and you don’t need to leave I-25.

“I don’t really think about decisions I make,” she said. “I go completely based on impulse and intuition.”

It seems her gut steered her right.

“I got here, and things were kind of jumbled at first,” she admitted. “But now everything’s kind of aligned. I’m happy and grounded.”

That happiness that once seemed so elusive? She’s found in Montana.

“Why not Montana?” Angelo asked. “I came here with the intention of wanting a home base. And now I have a good foundation. Because I grew up in all this crazy chaos.”

“It’s just special here. There’s something about it that’s just special,” she continued, taking a big pause, carefully picking her next word. “It’s easy. It’s just easy.”

For the first time in her life, she’s got a schedule and a routine. There’s her morning meeting, and then time at the gym. She spends a lot of her day with Mac, her pitbull. She named him after Mac Miller, the wunderkind rapper who started his career at 15 and died in 2018. He was 26 years old.

The entertainment industry is riddled with tragedies like Mac Miller and Patsy Cline. People whose stories ended too soon. Angelo is determined to tell hers to completion.

She sees a future where she’s got a husband and some kids, a piece of land somewhere, maybe in Montana. And she’s helping people.

“I want to work in advocacy and education and awareness,” she said. “And really make a difference about stuff that I went through when I was a kid. I’ve got such a story, and I want to help so many people.”

The doors to the life she’s always wanted are “finally opening,” she said.

As soon as she got here, she immediately lined up a singing gig. After about a month, she was in a routine of playing anywhere that would have her. She likes bars and other fly-by-night venues, where she can feel like she’s working her way up from the ground, and understandable desire for someone whose first job was Broadway, one of the highest stakes gigs there is in the entertainment industry.

Montana has long been a life raft for castaways. This state, with its expansive prairies and endless mountains, is a place to get away. There’s nowhere else like it.

Angelo is open to acting again, but she’s certainly not looking for anything right now. And she’ll never do network TV again. If she ever gets back into acting, it would have to be the right project.

“I’ve had enough discomfort in this lifetime, I don’t want to do anything that I don’t really want to do anymore,” Angelo said.

When she was acting, she went out for and got roles she never wanted in the first place.

“It’s absolutely awful,” she reflected. “It’s such a violation of self when you have to go in and pretend to be something that you don’t want to be. No one should ever feel like that.”

Music feels more authentic to her right now. She’s self-released some songs under the mononym Juliette. She’s just set her iPhone up in a room and recorded that way.

Cline, of course, found her solace in music. On Angelo’s songs, you can hear Cline’s influence. Her voice starts out soft, but just like Cline’s used to, it flits high and low with hardened edges. She can sing any Patsy Cline song in its original key, like it was meant to be.

Last year, Angelo released “Fields of Tennessee,” an 11 track album. It features two Pasty Cline tracks. One is “You Belong to Me,” a countrypolitan classic Angelo adores so much she’s got the song’s sheet music tattoo on her forearm.

She also covered “Why Can’t He Be You,” a heartbreaking track about learning to be content with where you are, even if you’re always wondering about the past.

“He gives me love / that I never got from you,” she sings on the song, voice rising with breathy emotion. Is she singing about a man? A location? A job? A place in time? There’s no answer. But that shouldn’t stop you from asking the questions.

“My life makes no sense to me,” Angelo admitted, stifling a laugh. But that’ll never stop her from trying to understand it anyway.