Lyle Lovett’s got the best hair in the music industry. He’s won four Grammy awards. He’s performed Shakespeare on stage in Los Angeles. He’s got a college degree in German. As an actor, he’s worked with Robert Altman, John C. Reilly and Paul Reiser. And oh by the way, he spent two years in the 1990s married to Julia Roberts. Can you really expect him to just play a normal concert?

Lovett is bringing his Large Band to town for a show in downtown Billings on Sunday, July 23. But instead of playing the Alberta Bair Theater or the Pub Station, he’s at the Billings Skate Park parking lot. And as much fun as it is to imagine Lovett shredding a halfpipe, the lot will be transformed into Billings’ largest outdoor concert venue. Lovett wouldn’t want to perform with helmet hair, anyway.

The concert is part of Downtown Summer Sounds, a concert series put on by the Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA) that turns the skate park’s little used parking lot — at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and South 27th Street — into a sort of ad hoc amphitheater.

“It’s a really unique opportunity to activate something that exists,” explained Katy Easton, the CEO of DBA. “The infrastructure is there. It’s just not used for anything exciting.”

Activating infrastructure is part and parcel to DBA’s mission. Easton describes the organization, which has existed in some form since the 1970s, as an “umbrella organization” that oversees a series of nonprofits seeking to promote downtown Billings. That involves everything from hanging decorations — flower pots in the summer, snowflakes and tin soldiers in the winter — to uniting local businesses to working with the city council to secure grants and determine tax increments.

“How do we activate downtown?” Easton asked. “All of these buildings exist. All of these streets exist. There are all these limiting parameters in an urban core. How do you take those little elements that are already exiting in there and make it something different?”

Downtown Summer Sounds is sure something different. Open air live music isn’t a rarity in downtown Billings. 2023 marks the 20th year of Alive After 5, which brings thousands of people out on every Thursday night in the summer. But those are free shows, featuring (some admittedly excellent) bands from in and around Billings. Summer Sounds is different. Big headliners, who might typically play the Alberta Bair or even the Metra instead play on the streets of downtown.

The opportunity for a large scale downtown concert first arose in 2019. Sean Lynch, the owner and talent booker at the Pub Station, came to Easton with a proposition: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band were coming through Montana — would DBA consider hosting a large, ticketed show?

They said yes.

“Why don’t we make it just a larger scale Alive After 5?” Easton proposed at the time. And that show pretty much was just that. They put the stage right on the corner of North 29th Street and 1st Avenue North, and 3,000 packed into the street.

“The energy was so good,” Easton said. “It really was fun to see just a street in downtown Billings transform into a huge concert.”

Fun, yes. But the logistics were tough. So they started looking for other venues downtown that could work. The pandemic interrupted plans, of course, and they held a smaller scale version of Downtown Summer Sounds featuring country artist Ward Davis in July 2021.

That’s when DBA’s events director Linsday Richardson suggested they take a look at the skate park lot. Its city owned, there’s a nice grassy area, and the historic L and L Building, which was built between 1893-1896 and is on the National Historic Registry, makes a great backdrop.

“This could work for us,” Easton remembered thinking. “It’s a very large parking lot, and it’s underutilized even as a parking lot.”

So they took a flier on it, and again in conjunction with Lynch, booked country star Koe Wetzel to play the improvised venue in June 2022.

It was a huge hit; 3,000 bought tickets and turned the empty lot into a bustling open air auditorium. And Easton reckons they could get even more into there, saying the lot probably tops out around 3,800 to 4,000.

“It transforms into this extremely fun urban setting,” said Easton. “We have this huge stage with all of these big lights and speakers and then you surround it with food and beverage trucks and merch tents and all of a sudden this underutilized, boring parking lot that doesn’t really do much for our community became this enormous, exciting, brightly lit, active space.”

They followed that up the German rock-pop group Milky Chance in July, and mainstream country stalwart Kip Moore closed out the year in September.

That’s a motley collection of groups, from country bands to indie rock. Easton said they’re not necessarily casting a wide net, but they’re happy to become known as the sort of place that can host shows from any genre.

Lovett is a logical fit for Downtown Summer Sounds, because he, too, has always defied classification. He’s long been called a country musician, and while his Texas background and roughhewn lyricism fits that, Lovett’s sound isn't as easy to pigeonhole. His work is jazzier, with horns and a beat that moves more than a typical folk or Americana sound typically allows. In short, he’s one of our premier drinking-outside-on-a-summer-night musicians. Listen to him and you can almost taste the hops and feel the sunshine.

He’s also just a literal fit for this stage. Lovett is touring with his Large Band, something he doesn’t do very often. There are 14 members, in addition to him. There just physically aren’t many stages in town, or even in Montana, that can accommodate that.

“Without having a dedicated space in our downtown for an amphitheater style performance, we have had to try and create that out of nothing, essentially,” Easton said. “Our goal is to be known as a city that can do an outdoor venue like this in downtown.”

Tickets for Lovett are $49.50, growing to nearly $60 after the requisite fees are tacked on. That’s steep, and even more so for families, although kids 10 and under get into the show for free. While DBA doesn’t set the ticket prices, the proceeds do go back to them. The best way to think of Downtown Summer Sounds, Easton said, is as a downtown Billings fundraiser almost as much as it is a top notch concert.

“We have the chance to do something with the money that’s raised here,” she said. “Where else does your concert ticket also go to something so fantastic as public art, or safety initiatives, or the beautification of downtown?”