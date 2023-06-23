As usual, Jack Black said it best.

“I’m a teacher,” he insists in the 2003 masterpiece “School of Rock.” “All I need is minds for molding.”

Of course, in that movie Black is playing Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock and roller on the wrong side of 30 who is moonlighting as a substitute teacher at a prep school, all while pretending to be his friend Ned Schneebly, the one who is actually licensed to teach. Maybe Dewey Finn isn’t a role model.

Except it works. Finn turns his group of private school preppies into a pretty legit rock and roll band. They’ve got a steady bassist, a killer guitarist, a showy drummer, a trio of background vocalists and a standout keyboard player. And oh yeah, they’re all 10-years-old. Maybe Dewey Finn is a role model.

Yes, this is a movie written by the “White Lotus” guy and directed by the “Dazed and Confused” guy, and yes, Dewey Finn would have immediately been jailed as soon as the cameras stop rolling.

But maybe there is something to learn from “School of Rock,” and not just that Richard Linklater is the most under-appreciated American director of the last 30 years. The real lesson is that kids really will take to music, not just as an excuse to make a lot of noise with their friends, but as a genuine expression of feeling, by playing notes that tell stories they don’t have the words for yet. All they need is a good teacher.

That’s a lesson that AMP Camp has taken to heart. The annual summer camp, now in its eighth year, is a rigorous boot camp for kids looking to learn more about music. For kids from ages 10-18, it’s held on the campus of Montana State University Billings, and every year, they end with a big concert at Craft Local. This year’s AMP Camp is July 10-15.

They bill the camp as a “Five day intensive workshop for guitar, bass, piano, drums and vocals.” But even that is under selling it, because this year they’re adding horns.

AMP Camp got its earnest start back in 2014, founded by guitarist Alex Nauman, percussionist Matt Devitt and singer, songwriter, bassist and jack of all trades Parker Brown. That first year was held in Peach Lutheran Church on Avenue D.

It was a ragtag organization. The instructors spray painted their own t-shirts, and Brown’s wife Amanda cooked all the food every day.

“They’d come in and out,” Brown recalled. “It was like eight kids one day, and then five the next.”

But they were set on this, even with the humble beginnings.

“We need to do this camp,” Brown remembers thinking. “So I got together with Matt and Alex and we made it happen.”

The next year, at Rocky Mountain College, it was up to 20 students. They started at MSUB in 2019, and after taking 2020 and 2021 off, returned last year with 29. They’ve already got at least that many signed up for this year, and could accommodate around 40.

Along the way, the three core instructors have added a few more. Erik Olson teaches piano (you’d be hard pressed to find a better person to teach that in this state) and Tony Hammond — formerly of Current Nosalgia and Funk in the Trunk and currently the choir teacher at Medicine Crow Middle School — has taught voice in the past. But he’s moving on to horns this year, and they’re bringing in Angie Langeliers for vocals.

MSUB is a perfect home for AMP Camp, for a few reasons. For one, Brown said they can use “pretty much everything.” That means the stage, rehearsal rooms, recording studio and classrooms. But the big thing? It’s air conditioned. Try putting 20 excited kids in a room in July and see how long the joy of music lasts in that environment.

“We’ve paid our dues,” said Brown, laughing.

The idea for AMP Camp came to the instructors when they were working at various musical summer camps. Brown was at the Montana Musical Institute, and others had participated in camps at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. They realized that while there were camps in the area for kids to play classical music or jazz, there was something missing.

“There wasn’t a camp for rock, which is primarily what we teach our students,” said Brown. “You know, the youth is playing rock and roll. So we thought we should try it.”

“The only way to get better is by playing with other people,” he continued. “For our students, if they weren’t part of a church, it was hard for them to play with people. This is a setting where they can just get in, and by the end of that week, they’re in a band.”

When playing music, networking is almost as important as the guitars. So the lessons at AMP Camp don’t start and stop at the strings. They’ll teach kids how to design cool posters, how to operate a pedal board or how to improvise on the fly without missing a beat. The goal isn’t just to produce good guitarists, it’s to produce well rounded musicians.

For the instructors, a huge part of this is creating the type of camp they would have wanted to go to when they were kids.

"That was the original goal," said Brown, "to fill a need, and because this would have been amazing for me to go to when I was that age."

"I went to athletic camps growing up," added Hammond. "But I didn't know band camps existed until high school."

They’ll even sit the kids down and teach them rock history, just like Jack Black in “School of Rock.” But no AMP Camp instructor has assigned a Yes album as homework. Yet.

The movie isn’t exactly how the camp is in real life. Dewey Finn has an inherent hubris that the AMP Camp folks shy away from. But there’s a nugget of truth scattered between the gags and the songs.

Hammond singled out Black’s character’s “care for his students” as one such point. “You get to know them, and you find them where they are. And then you relate to them in a particular way. That’s teaching.”

"The biggest thing is getting students to play songs with each other, to see the interaction of playing music with their peers, and not just teachers," said Devitt.

"The sense of accomplishment is seeing the kids on stage together," noted Nauman. "That really is the core of why we enjoy it."

“We’ve seen kids completely change over the week,” Brown added, “going from little introverts to taking over the stage.”

Now that list of kids has grown to include the children of the instructors. Hammond’s daughter Eva “loves being on stage,” according to her dad. “She is not shy,” he laughed, “so she did great.”

Brown’s sons Otis, age 8, and Ezra, 10, are both excited for this year. Otis has been playing guitar with the goal of getting good enough to attend. And Ezra, who wears his hair long like his dad’s and is a dead ringer for Zack Mooneyham, the guitarist from “School of Rock,” is especially ready.

“In the first year, you’re really nervous,” he admitted. “But I learned so much.”

Ezra, who plays drums, is hoping to graduate to at least the middle levels, if not advanced.

“It’s so cool to see him enjoy something that was made when he was born,” Brown said.

And Ezra’s already got his eyes on expansion. He’s been pushing his dad and his friends to start a winter AMP Camp.

“You guys should do a huge month long AMP Camp,” he said.