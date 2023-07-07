Nick Kozub was born and raised in Lewistown, but you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s from the South. Not only does Kozub’s soft, clear voice contain just the hint of an accent, he’s got his references down.

He’s the lead singer of The Hellroaring, who are releasing their debut, self-titled EP on Friday. On the dreamy, acoustic tinged “Sterling City,” he sings about Sandia Crest, a peak that caps a mountain range outside of Albuquerque. And of course, there’s the titular Texas town, which only boasts about a thousand residents. You’ve never read about Sterling City. You’ve got to be there to be aware of it.

That isn’t true of The Hellroaring. Their reputation precedes them. They’ve only been around — in this iteration, anyway, more on that later — for a few months, and already they’re one of Montana’s liveliest and best live acts. When they start up, maybe only a few brave souls will be swinging, but soon everybody is on the dance floor. You could drop these guys in the town from “Footloose” and John Lithgow would at least start tapping his feet.

Right now, The Hellroaring is Kozub on rhythm guitar and vocals, Parker Brown on lead guitar, Mike Leslie on bass, Erik Olson on keys and Pat Epley on drums. There have been some lineup changes over the years, the band first started in the mid-2010s and went on hiatus after the Harlo Music Project in 2019. Then COVID happened and live music dried up. Their temporary hiatus started to look permanent.

The Hellroaring could have gone away. It’s not like the band members aren’t busy. Most of them have solo careers, and they all seem to play in each other’s backing bands. These guys have palled around for years both on stage and off.

“We’ve wandered in and out around each other for many years,” said Epley.

But they got back together, and returned to the stage on Dec. 3 of last year playing a set at Craft Local. They took off from there, playing a variety of gigs around Montana, usually advertised with colorful screen printed gig posters made to look like the same ones that you might have seen on a Houston telephone pole promoting a joint Townes Van Zandt and Willie Nelson show.

The band members have been playing together for years, especially the original trio of Kozub, Brown and Olson. All three of them first got acquainted in Kyle Shobe and the Walk ‘Em Boys, a similarly rooted country swing group out of Lewistown. They’re still in that band, and now Leslie has joined them on bass.

“We were trying to get Nick to play more and come out of his shell,” Brown remembered. “Because he’s got a great voice, and he’s a friend.”

“But he’s very shy,” Leslie interjected, prompting laughs from his bandmates.

Olson spearheaded the plan to get Kozub to open up, The Hellroaring was born, Brown’s words, “just a project to back up Nick, really. It just went from there.”

During their hiatus, Kozub worked as a wildland firefighter, the type of rough and tumble blue collar job that echoes Johnny Cash’s brief career as a door to door appliance salesman, or Elvis’ run as a truck driver.

But just like those guys, Kozub wound up back on the stage.

“The people around the state of Montana kind of dig that kind of music,” Kozub said, “especially if it’s what we want to play anyway.”

“It’s a really fun band, and people around here really dig it,” Brown said.

It’s hard not to dig it. The Hellroaring will namecheck standards like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings, but these guys go deep. Kozub is a big fan of the red dirt icons Turnpike Troubadours. You can hear that influence when he sings. At a distance, Kozub’s voice is a ringer for Evan Felker’s trademark drawl.

Brown, for his part, mentions the Old 97’s as a big influence. Those Americana tastemakers have been around so long they predate trendy terms like “alt-country.”

Country music has one of the deepest songbooks around, and for a while the band dipped heavily into that, playing mostly covers. They’ll still break out some choice cuts now and then, with a boot clomping take on Hayes Carll’s “Stomp and Holler,” a version of Jason Isbell’s fiery, forlorn “Alabama Pines,” and a cover of Drive-By Truckers’ brawler, “Where the Devil Don’t Stay.”

But these guys are too creative and restless to not want to add their own stamp to the genre they love exploring. That’s where the “Hellroaring” EP comes in. They recorded in Brown’s home studio, and produced it themselves. Trevor Krieger sat in on fiddle, and Jessica Eve provides backing vocals. The album is four songs, two written by Kozub, one by Brown, and one by Olson.

They’ll bring songs into the studio already written, and let the other members add parts as they see fit, until it becomes a full band song.

“The bones are there, and we’re just cooking,” Epley said. “You add the parts and it is what it is.”

Olson and Brown are in a songwriting group together, where they write music and bounce it off other musicians they know and trust. Olson’s contribution to The Hellroaring’s EP was the first thing he wrote for the group, a stomper called “Home.” The song’s plaintive verses ride a chug-a-lug beat that echoes a railroad, and gives way to a warm chorus.

“Home is you next to me,” Kozub sings, digging into Olson’s words. “Home is all that I need in my life to be home to me.”

That wordplay is something you can imagine Roger Miller — who once described himself as a “man of means by no means” — writing, a perfectly succinct and clever little line that holds a universe hidden in a few words.

Olson is one of Montana’s most prolific jazz musicians. You’ll watch him play piano and you’d swear he could do it blindfolded.

“Country and jazz are pretty similar,” he elaborated. “It’s not as far as you’d think it would be. There’s a lot of improvisation happening in country music, a lot of solos being tossed around.”

Not only was transitioning from one genre to another not particularly difficult, it makes the band better.

“What makes this band special is each of us has this cool background story of music and personality and it all comes together to create a very Hellroaring product,” Brown mused.

The EP is the first of those products, but it won’t be the last. The band has a busy summer ahead, full of eclectic gigs at small town street dances and nursing homes. And they plan to do a full length record sometime within the next year or so.

“Radio down here is playing every song I know,” Kozub sings on “Sterling City.” If they keep this up, pretty soon he’ll probably hear his own songs coming out those speakers.