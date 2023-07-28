The String Cheese Incident don’t know exactly how many shows they’ve played. It’s innumerable. They are infinite.

Keith Moseley, who has played bass and sung with the band since they first grew out of small ski towns in the mountains of Colorado, estimates that they’re at around 3,000 shows in total. In the 1990s they toured hard, racking up 200+ performances a year. They eventually cooled down to about 100, and nowadays, 30 years into their jam-banding career, they’re at about 50.

Yet, in all that time they’ve never played Billings. Until now. The String Cheese Incident is headlining night one of Magic City Blues on Friday, Aug. 4. They’ll be the last band up that night, which is a good thing, because these guys play long. They may have whittled down the dates, but they haven’t cut the performances short by a minute.

At Magic City Blues, they’ll be performing two sets, each typically comprised of eight or so songs, and lasting between 75 and 90 minutes. That disparity in that length is explained by one simple fact: The String Cheese Incident is a jam band.

“A” jam band maybe undersells it. In a lot of ways they are “the” jam band, the torchbearer for the genre over their 30 year run as a band. Their tunes, performed loosely, with ample room for improvisation, touch a myriad genres, usually starting in bluegrass and expanding outwards, working in reggae rhythms, rock and roll backbeats and psychedelic experimentation.

“We cover everything from blues and roots and bluegrass and Americana to more dance oriented stuff, and Latin and jazz and whatnot,” Moseley said.

Their first year, 1993, came right as the Grateful Dead were nearing their end. That band basically invented the jam band phenomena, and reinvented the musical group as a sort of enormous family, all moving at once, an ecosystem unto itself.

“Early on, they were certainly a role model,” said Moseley. “We were all fans, and had experienced the live experience and there were certainly a lot of that influence. We wanted to create a sense of community like they did, and we want to go out and do things our own way.”

That’s why those two sets are necessary. They map out a setlist in advance, to make sure each one of the band’s multiple lead singers gets a song, but they improvise wildly on stage. One track can stretch for 20 minutes of noodling and vamping.

And while they’re not still doing triple digit shows a year, Moseley is confident that 30 years in, the String Cheese Incident haven’t lost a step.

“We’re really gelling musically as a band,” he remarked. “Everyone has stayed very committed to their craft. We’re sounding as good as we ever have, and we’re certainly having as much fun as ever, and I think that comes across.”

Audiences seem to agree. They just capped off a three-night run at Colorado’s Red Rocks amphitheater, the sandstone open-air venue near Denver that seats just under 10,000. That last show was their 51st at the venue, and they’ve been returning every year for as long as anyone can remember.

As part of the band’s commitment to independence, when they started recording they also established their own record label, SCI Fidelity Records. They’ve released every String Cheese Incident album on that imprint, as well as records by Umphry’s McGee, the Infamous Stringdusters and other jam-adjacent acts.

SCI Fidelity Records will add one more release this fall. “Lend Me a Hand,” The String Cheese Incident’s newest record, is their eighth studio album and first in six years. It drops on Sept. 8.

“We’re writing our best tunes,” Moseley said. The first single off the record, also called “Lend me a Hand,” features Moseley on lead vocals. And while it’s got the band’s trademark groove (you can just imagine them turning it into a marathon in concert), the instrumentation on the track is unplugged, a rarity for the group.

Moseley credits Brad Cook, the record’s producer, with pushing them to make the sonic change, going as far as to dub Cook the unofficial “seventh creative member” of the band.

“Everybody knows you guys are a great live act and jam band,” Moseley remembers Cook saying. “I want to create an album that sounds like the listeners are in the living room with you, and you’re just sitting around and strumming on acoustic guitars.”

“Lend Me a Hand” is more “song-oriented and “intimate,” Moseley explained. The band’s reputation as a live act precedes them, but they like the challenge of making a studio record, as well.

“It’s super enjoyable, but it’s a whole different experience” said Moseley. “It’s a chance to be creative in a different way.”

Speaking of being different, Magic City Blues has brought in a lot of various acts over the years. And a lot of folk return year after year, regardless of the lineup. But they’ve never had a group quite like the String Cheese Incident.

“Just come with open ears, and if you don’t like the first song you hear, wait for the next. Things change quickly,” Moseley advised perspective new listeners. “It’s always fun to play to new fans in a festival setting where there are people who haven’t seen the band much. We try to give them a good cross section of what we do. I know it’ll be fun.”