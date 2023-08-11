Billings police are asking members of the public to not call 911 when they hear jets fly overhead.

“Dispatch is getting multiple calls regarding the planes and the noise,” said police Lt. Matt Lennick in a social media post.

The Navy’s Blue Angels flight team is visiting with the Yellowstone International Air Show, which could draw more than 30,000 spectators Saturday and Sunday. All tickets for both days have sold out, according to the show’s website.

“Please do not call dispatch for this matter as it ties up resources for people that are needing services,” the lieutenant said.

Here are some tips from police and the City of Billings for making the best of the air show:

The show also includes pyrotechnics, so brace yourselves to hear a few loud booms when the show gets started on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., then again later in the show. Please tell friends and family living near the airport this is part of the show so they can prepare and know they don’t need to call 911.

Parking can be accessed from Highway 3. Parking lots are west of the airport water tower. There will be signs and volunteers to guide drivers.

And most important of all, safety.

• Wear sunblock and reapply during the event

• Stay hydrated

• Bring portable chairs and/or blankets if you have general admission tickets

• Wear comfortable shoes; event grounds range from rocky to grassy and sandy

• Wear a wide-brimmed hat for extra protection from the sun

• Consider hearing protection for children or people with sensitive hearing

• Have sunglasses

• Bring a stroller, food, and drinks for babies and small children

We kindly ask everyone driving in the area during the show and practice to KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE ROAD. It will be tempting to watch the aircraft do their thing, but emergency crews have already responded to an incident on Highway 3 near the airport viewing area that was caused by a distracted driver.