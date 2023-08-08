Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho artist, actress, and dancer Sarah Ortegon is the next artist-in-residence at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Plains Indian Museum.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day from Aug. 14 through Aug. 18, Ortegon demonstrates her artistic technique while talking with visitors to the museum.

Named Miss Native American USA in 2013, Ortegon earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Metropolitan State University of Denver the same year. Following her pageant win, she toured for a time with the Native Pride Dancers as a jingle dress dancer.

Her acting credits include a stage production of Black Elk Speaks in Denver, and the musical Sitting Bull’s Last Waltz which debuted at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2016. Ortegon was cast as an extra and stunt women in the PBS miniseries "Jamestown." She is also featured in the PBS documentary "The Art of Home: A Wind River Story," which explores what it means to be a native artist.

In addition to her gallery demonstrations during her artist-in-residency at the Center of the West, Ortegon presents a Blacklight Jingle Showcase the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 15. This free event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a showing of the 9-minute film Wyoming Women to Watch, which features her along with four other women artists from Wyoming. Following the film, Ortegon demonstrates jingle dress dancing under black lights for an amazing visual effect.

To learn more about Ortegon, visit her website at www.sarahortegon.com.