Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, who is also the state’s commissioner of securities and insurance, brings his Eastern Montana educational tour to Billings Monday, Aug. 21.

Downing is inviting the public to educate investors, seniors, and consumers on safeguarding their finances.

The commissioner and CSI staff are hosting 12 events across Eastern Montana over five days. These educational sessions will include snacks and refreshments or a meal in the designated towns.

The state CSI agency investigates and prosecutes dozens of investor protection and senior fraud cases every year,” Downing said. “Through face-to-face conversations and education, we can empower Montanans to identify red flags and report suspected fraud."

In Billings, the meeting will be in the public library from 3-4 p.m.

Other stops on the tour include:

Aug. 21, Big Timber Hospitality House Senior Center from 11 a.m. to noon

Aug. 22, Miles Community College from 9 a.m.

Terry Senior Center from 12:30 p.m.

Glendive Public Library 1 p.m.

Aug. 23, Sidney, Richland County Extension Office 9 .a.m.

Plentywood, Sheridan County Library 1 p.m.

Scobey, Daniels County Library, dinner included, 6 p.m.

Aug. 24, Glasgow: Valley County Senior Citizens Center 9 a.m.

Malta, Philips County Hospital and Family Health Center 1 p.m.

Havre, North Central Senior Citizens Center, dinner included, 5 p.m.

Aug. 25, Lewistown Eagles Manor, 11 a.m.

These events are free to the public and all are welcome. For questions, contact Sam Loveridge at 406-670-8522 or sam.loveridge@mt.gov.