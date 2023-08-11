When Ex-Cat step on the Craft Local stage to kick off Julia-Louis Dreyfest this Friday, it’ll have been a long time coming.

The band — Ty Herman on guitar and vocals, Phil Griffin on bass and Jordan Finn on drums — can trace their lineage back to 2018. At first they were just jamming, friends hanging out in a warehouse and coming up with new sounds they’d never heard before. Then time and distance and a global pandemic tore them apart.

But Ex-Cat has risen again. With a backbone like this, it’s hard not to.

They've also long been heavily involved with Dreyfest, the DIY festival that’s brought punks to Billings for ragtag, experimental shows every summer since 2013. Finn is one of the festival's founders. That’s how he and Herman got to know each other. But he’d also been around Billings for years, and he and Griffin have been in all sorts of cool bands who have spawned here, like The Forestry and Idaho Green — the frantic indie-rockers who still count Finn as a member, alongside his brother Austin Finn and fellow Billings ex-pat Caleb Addy.

Idaho Green got their start in Billings, but they soon outgrew it. In 2015, Jordan Finn moved to Brooklyn, with the rest of the band following a year later. But in 2018, Finn moved back to Billings for what he called a “pretty prodigious year and a half.” That’s when Ex-Cat was born.

“Everyone was living in Billings,” Herman recalled. “We had common ground.”

“Jordan and I were new friends, and Phil and I were old friends,” he continued. “I like Jordan’s energy. I like Phil’s energy. We figured we should probably make music together.”

So they did. Herman approached Finn and Griffin with four songs that were nearly done. And they had fun.

“Hey, let’s try to be a band,” Finn and Griffin told Herman.

They named it Ex-Cat because two of the band members were going through breakups when the band started, and they were thinking about the phenomena that happens when you stop dating someone, but you stay attached to their pets. Their “ex-cats” at the time were Mitch and Kimchi, and the name is partially to honor them.

But Herman also likes the name because it allows him to use something other than himself as the main aesthetic representing the band.

“I’m really sick of seeing these guys in punk bands marketing their bodies,” he explained. “Hopefully if you’re in a cool band, your body is the least interesting part about you. With Ex-Cat, I want to lean into the cats. Just cats everywhere.”

They wound up writing nine songs, and the reception, Herman said, was “pretty good.” Folks they liked and respected seemed to dig what Ex-Cat was up to.

One of those people was Billings based sound engineer Tyson Kreiter. He convinced the band to record some demos, even if Herman was always skeptical of the idea.

“I wanted to record for ourselves, but in my head, it wasn’t an album,” Herman explained. “It was just a relic. We could look back and say we did this. Ex-Cat was always just like a fluke.”

That cynicism was there because there was always doom looming on the horizon. Finn knew his move back to Billings was temporary, and he eventually returned back to Brooklyn, where he’s now a full-time English teacher (part-time punk rocker). And then COVID hit, and Griffin moved to Bozeman. Suddenly Herman was all alone in Billings. It was just him and the songs.

Herman has never minded playing by himself. He was doing it for years before he even came up with the name Goosetooth, chosen because he likes the tiny serrated teeth that run through a goose’s mouth, like someone took a shark’s teeth and fit them into a beak.

“I relate to that, being an odd looking person,” Herman mused, while Finn laughed in the background. And it’s true that Herman is visually striking, with a long and messy mane of red hair rimmed by a scraggly beard. “I think I’m in a bridge troll kind of phase right now.”

He started calling himself Goosetooth in early 2021, right as life began to return to normal after the pandemic shutdown. He’s recorded a self-titled full length record and, at the beginning of this year, dropped an EP called “Burn Your Troubles.”

But Goosetooth is just a solo project. Herman was feeling the need to perform with others.

“Sometimes it does feel good to play alone,” he admitted. “But like 90% of the time I wish I had some percussion to bump my energy up. I feel like I’m restraining myself with Goosetooth.”

“It’s fun bringing that out in you,” Finn interjected. “As a punk drummer, I love having a singer-songwriter type of musician be pushed to go a little bit fast. Sometimes a little too fast.”

With that in mind, Ex-Cat reformed in Nov. 2022, but in a slightly different way. The three band members still live in separate cities.

To compensate for that, they pieced their debut single “Save Yourself,” which was released in May, together with drum tracks that Finn recorded back in New York.

That song is a rager, starting out with a huge hook of a riff that wouldn’t feel out of place in a 90s Alan Jackson song, and slipping into a loud-soft-loud groove so transfixing you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s an unreleased Wilco song from the “Summerteeth” era. And “Save Yourself” showcases Herman’s greatest instrument: his voice, which is warm and sweet like honey, but slurs and cracks at the edges. It ends with all the band members yelling together, a unit gathered around Herman.

They had so much fun with the single they’ve recorded a whole album while Finn is back in Montana for Dreyfest. They wanted to rerecord and reconsider those demos they made a few years back. The new record should be out later in the summer.

Herman, Finn and Griffin recorded the album with Kreiter as a producer. That’s the core of the band, but Herman is viewing Ex-Cat as a little more flexible than that. Finn has Idaho Green, Griffin has Bull Market, but Ex-Cat is Herman’s band.

“Those are my songs, this is my aestetic,” he said. “Those are the three that I pick every day (to round out Ex-Cat), but everyone’s getting older. I can’t pick them every time. I want it to be them, but it can’t.”

So Herman’s got an idea for how Ex-Cat can live on the road. The original lineup has been able to play some shows around Montana this summer, but he’s eyeing two more jaunts later this year, one around the Midwest, and another on the East Coast. Instead of the group all traveling to those, Herman is planning on two different lineups. One, mostly Billings folks, will play the shows closer to here, and he’ll pick up a new group, with Finn included, in the East.

It’s experimental, almost redefining what a band can be. Herman was inspired by his time recording as a session musician.

“If you’re a skilled musician, and I don’t play with anyone but these days, you’re able to learn from a recording, and you can show up to a rehearsal prepared,” he explained. “Getting on stage is just a jump and a skip from there.”

They'll have fun and make great music with whoever is in the group at the time, but Ex-Cat can always trace themselves back to an old Billings warehouse. That's a bond that can't break, even when stretched across a continent.

“When we’re all here, it’s special,” Herman noted. “When we’re in a room making music together, it’s special. So we just do as much of that as we can do.”