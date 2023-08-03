Yellowstone Revealed, a collaborative effort between Yellowstone National Park and Mountain Time Arts, will take place Aug. 10-12 at Madison Junction.

Yellowstone Revealed 2023 will present an interactive, self-guided experience that combines art and storytelling. The experience will take visitors on a thought-provoking Indigenous narrative journey about the shared past, present and future of teepee lodges sited where the Gibbon River joins the Firehole River to form the Madison River. Visitors to the park are invited to participate in this free experience.

For three days, contemporary artworks by artists Sean Chandler (Aaniiih) and Ben Pease (Apsáalooke/Tsétsêhéstâhes) will show the varied evolution of last year’s Teepee Village. The artworks will be installed in relationship and visual proximity to traditional teepees.

An opening with the artists and singers will take place on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. The artworks will be available for self-guided visits from sunrise to sunset. Event representatives will be at the exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

To view more opportunities to attend Indigenous cultural events during a park visit, log on to https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/attend-indigenous-cultural-events.htm.