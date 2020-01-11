Cristina Gail Breshears and Brian Alan Martinson, on Nov. 22
June Marie Brown and Charleston Jacob Yellow Fox, on Dec. 2
Jessica Jean Smith and Timothy James Lucas, on Dec. 27
Elizabeth Jeanette Lockwood and Kevin Jean Lockwood, on Dec. 25
Ashley Renee Maldonado and Ethan Ray Milford, on Nov. 30
Rebecca Rose Crabtree and Travis Wayne Mummey, on Dec. 1
Alyssa Nicole Schnicke and Quinn Andrew McDaniel, on Dec. 11
Abigail Ketaki Baker and Kascade Duksoo Helm, on Dec. 13
Kristine Anne Leo and Christopher Steven Peterson, on Dec. 22
Kathleen Marie Hettinger and Rein Darin Gillstrom, on Nov. 27
Nikole Lee Dixon and Kevin Isaac Cunningham, on Dec. 20
Alexandra Christine Vogele and Tyler Kyle Shrauger, on Nov. 30
Coral Spring Spotted Eagle and Abraham Cruz Roman, on Dec. 16
Angela Anne Bailly-Okragly and Derrick Dieter Tracy, on Nov. 29
Leevi Dannyle Dobson and Tyler Charles Beattie, on Dec. 1
Wendi Nichelle Mudd and Robert Lyle Russell, on Dec. 27
Judy Ann Hanenkrat and Joseph James Rorvik, on Dec. 12
Jocelyn Est Medrano Martinez and Colin James Williams, on Nov. 29
Jessica Marie Odom and Jamie Juwann Alatorre, on Nov. 29
Kamee Reigh Love and Robert Michael Tesch, on Nov. 18
Marie Grace Maravilla Brioso and Stephen Paul Brill, on Dec. 23
Kellie Renee Dickerson and Fernando Antonio Mercado, on Dec. 26
Paige Janae Vogele and William John Jose, on Dec. 14
Nancy Ruth Stromgren and David Michael Ridgway, on Nov. 26
Whittney Raeshelle Seibert and Gary Richard Jones, on Dec. 3
Elizabeth Kathleen Willis and John Jeremy Cooper, on Dec. 13
MacKenzie Lindh Palmer and Daniel Jason Walters, on Nov. 29
Haley Wellard and Jacob Kelly Atkinson, on Dec. 28
Terresa Ann Stowell and Harry Jay Watson III, on Dec. 2
Shawna Maria Osborne and Reid Taylor Pyburn, on Dec. 14
Angelica Marie Neal and Edward Paul Watts, on Dec. 7
Tiana Ritchie and Jonathon Lee Devon, on Dec. 3
Angel Leann Fitzgerald and Kody Lee Kemmis, on Dec. 26
Natalie Kay Johnson and Roger Lee Engerran III, on Dec. 8
Kelsey Kim Ulrickson and James Ellis Newman, on Dec. 11
Keri Frances Emery and William Arthur Rochester Jr., on Dec. 13
Charinthip Rueangthong and Scott Peterson Welch, on Dec. 12
Allison Nicole Underwood and Bryan Lee Borcher, on Dec. 21
Alicia Anna Stovall and Carter James Knight, on Dec. 21
Rebekah Christine Pedrazzi and Craig Steven Gavett, on Dec. 17
Leslie Marie Gappa and Ty Austin Bermes, on Dec. 21
Holly Christene Reed and James Albert Massie, on Dec. 16
Charlotte Lynne Rodarte and Wiljo Cleve Spang, on Dec. 16
Mary Rose Thode and Bradley Joseph Kampa, on Dec. 19
Summer Alfretta Fitzpatrick and Enrique Franco-Aguirre, on Dec. 18
Adrienne Eujin Kim and Eric Blake Howell, on Dec. 24
Mary Elizabeth Rudolph and Alex Joseph Murphy, on Dec. 21
Kaye Anne Stein and Nathan Paul Bouton, on Dec. 20
Masey Malek Stromswold and Jake Patrick Foster, on Dec. 23
Selina Yuki Clayton and Taylor Shawn Cole, on Dec. 24
Amanda Rae Moeller and Gail Dennis Pike, on Dec. 24
Jannelle Margaret LaFay and William Dale Cooper, on Dec. 26
Dallas Jean Noland and Adam Ladd Paulson, on Dec. 26
Candace Marie Harbeck and Skyler Daniel James Watson, on Dec. 30
Annie Marie Lewis and Cody Michael Slunaker, on Dec. 31
Alexis Joe Bell and Kevin David Raymond, on Dec. 31
Therall Nadine Pugliese and Carle Metcalf Hadley, on Dec. 30
