Kashmire Joy Kieling and Zachary Adam Kreuscher, on Nov. 16

Jalyn Kaye Ingle and Nathaniel Lowell Brown, on Nov. 8

Medori Jean Gray and McCahen Pelton Schweitzer, on Oct. 12

Jenelle Joann Love and Cody John Hampton, on Nov. 9

Priscila Lisboa and Shaun Michael Hoover, on Nov. 20

Koryn Larai Staudinger and Fletch Major Bieber, on Nov. 16

Brynne Delania Boyce and Helam Hen Ribeiro de Moraes, on Nov. 15

Ashley Ann Bridges and Eric Anderson Harris, on Nov. 23

Alexis Amanda Aguilar and Brindin Michael Bond, on Nov. 8

Torey Dawn Flathers and Christopher Lance Blessing, on Nov. 16

Eryn Christine Braida and Jesse Hunter Sonntag, on Nov. 2

Edan Hope Satterfield and Jason Lindon Hazelton, on Oct. 31

Taylor Caryll Jade Wilson and Michael Phillip Kuchinski, on Oct. 31

Amber Ann Stein and Andrew Taylor Nelson, on Nov. 12

Andrea Neicole Smith and Jeremiah DeWayne Fields, on Oct. 31

Stacey Lorrayne Pitt and Adam Carleton Schaak, on Nov. 22

Norma Alicia Marrero and Carlos Albe Gutierrez Villegas, on Nov. 12

Mary Alys Davis and Ladd Tadao Yamanoha, on Nov. 8

Brittani Rochelle Anderson and Kevin Thomas King, on Nov. 23

Abbigail Vest Nash and Derek John Mellum, on Nov. 26

Aspin Lynn Jones and Jasmine Rayne Brady, on Oct. 31

Valerie Rennea Poelma and Issiaha Lafayette Ordile, on Nov. 3

Karlie Ann Heikes and Joshua Nels Houghton, on Oct. 31

Melanie Craft and Robert Hugh Craft, on Nov. 2

Lindsey Marie Schwartzkopf and Shane Michael Jones, on Nov. 15

Mariah Catherine Weprek and Jacob Lane Edgeman, on Nov. 4

Ashley Janae' Kelley and Daniel Guy Salveson, on Nov. 19

Kailee Jean Reamy-Carreno and Domminick Robert Skavland, on Nov. 5

Jacqueline Marie Erne and Bradley Allen Parker, on Nov. 5

Kambriea Rose Bonilla and Chrystal Lynn Martin, on Nov. 6

Rosemarie J. Hofer and Adrian Walter Wipf, on Nov. 10

Maxine Louise Hamburg and Michael Daniel Sangrey, on Nov. 9

Cara Marie LaPierre and James Dale Evans, on Nov. 9

Jennifer Carol Francom and Jacob Allen Spindlow, on Nov. 7

Alicia Marie Jungers and Travis Ray Anderson, on Nov. 10

Tara Michelle Cason and Chad Alan White, on Nov. 14

Yanping Zhuang and Zhaoyu Duan, on Nov. 19

Melinda Mariah Lakey and Cole Richard Sedy, on Nov. 27

Mercedee Neil Shane and Janer Almeida Garcia, on Nov. 27

