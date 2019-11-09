Crystal Kay Bohn and Monico Joseph Nava, on Oct. 5
Ember Danielle Sian Kooyer and Colton Keith Vermandel, on Oct. 6
Kasey Lee Brester and Collyn Fitch Hons, on Sept. 28
Whitney Maren Wollman and Nickolas Parks Breipohl, on Oct. 19
Amy Christine Logan and Aaron William Schendel, on Oct. 12
Alice Hesse Zeeb and Derrick Jordan Kesler, on Sept. 29
Tara Lynn Robinson and David Lee Ballew, on Sept. 28
Andrea Michelle Pollak and Chad Alan Larson, on Sept. 14
Matthew Caleb Nitschke and Bailey Jacqulyn Foret, on Sept. 27
Clorissa BreeAnn Toavs and Eliseo Sierra Jr., on Sept. 22
Nicole Rene' Branstetter and Ryan Joseph Strever, on Oct. 19
Holly Marie Ingwaldson and Derek William Reitler, on Sept. 28
Yvonne Caroline French and Gregory Robert Glassing, on Sept. 28
Brooke Danielle Pollock and Brad Jacob Schneider, on Oct. 5
Kayla Beth Martin and Nathanael Charles Brooks, on Aug. 31
Stacy Lee LaCombe and Jerry Wayne Stirm, on Oct. 5
Sabrina Lea Brawley and Jonathon Adam Redfield, on Oct. 10
Alicia Michelle Larkin and Daniel Reed Howell, on Oct. 5
Nicole Kristine Cervantez and Tyler Thomas Hopkins, on Oct. 12
Emily Marie Hamnes and Dru Edward Rietz-Weems, on Sept. 7
Kyra Danielle Alderman and Travis Wayne Pierce, on Oct. 5
Elizabeth Ann Lovato and Perry Royston Selfridge, on Sept. 28
Alison Marie Sandoval and Douglas Kristopher Moore, on Sept. 28
Kelsey Taylor Kaiser and Corbin Joseph Maher, on Oct. 4
Ashleigh Elizabeth Butler and Soyer Lu Swartz, on Sept. 21
Meggie Alyn Reitz and Kenneth Justen Shaw, on Oct. 12
Sierra Lindsay Harbison and Leif Aaron Riesinger, on Sep. 13
Eva Reese and Daniel Romero Gonzalez, on Sept. 29
Royale Jade Ereaux and Melvin Louis Weaselboy Jr., on Oct. 5
Ericka Nelson and Richard Keith Brown, on Sept. 28
Calysta Renee Sutphin and Jeffrey Scott Eide, on Oct. 17
Ashley Marie Johnson and David Wayne Parks, on Oct. 9
Sandi Marie Frank and William Frank Madill Jr., on Oct. 25
Mary Frances Stellingwerf and Kalen Sebastian Friedt, on Sept. 27
Alexa Lee Larson and Christopher Oliver Carlson, on Sept. 21
Terra Lea Bucy and Tommy Alan Anglin, on Oct. 5
Paula Bautista Bautista and David George Engellant, on Oct. 12
Kimberly Charlene Munson and Chance Anthony Walton, on Oct. 5
Ellen Lynn Milohov and Ryan Justin Absher, on Oct. 26
Swann Mashell Skinner and Levi Matthew Rice, on Oct. 10
Krista Ayn Gulde and William John Tibbs, on Sept. 27
Kylee Michelle Gruel and Jacob Michael Perez, on Sept. 28
Danielle Lynn Dulaney and Scott Maurice Kelleher, on Oct. 18
Bonnie Marie Brunko and Loren Anthony Sherman, on Oct. 8
Alexis Mae Smith and Ian Levi Goby, on Sept. 28
Alayna Beth Lacher and Brady Duane Patch, on Oct. 5
Michelle Lynn Toogood and Brent Dana Hammel, on Oct. 11
Kimberly Ann Szudera and Cote Alan Mangel, on Oct. 11
Mikalyn Ann Strecker and Oswaldo Munoz-Luiz, on Oct. 19
Shelby Marie Horton and Stephen Douglas Bryson, on Oct. 12
Peggy Mae Zeimer and Kurt Roderick Zimbelman, on Sept. 28
Linda Patricia Schock and Richard Allen Kaufman, on Oct. 17
Carrie Anne Vreeland and Ryan Matthew Guelff, on Oct. 13
Amanda Rochelle Stevens and Gregg Gary Stocchetti, on Sept. 27
Kelsey Rae Bohl and Jacob Roman Mader, on Oct. 19
Kelly Jensen and Irvin Donald Tysver, on Oct. 19
Morgan Lee Ditto and Derek Adam Kirkwood, on Oct. 11
Nikki Rae Bertram and Peter Lee Coyle, on Oct. 1
Krysta Marie Moon and Timothy Alan Pfeiffer, on Oct. 19
Michaela Christine Zaragoza and Marcos Angel Gallo, on Oct. 7
Tessa Marie Hagel and Preston Robert Erhardt, on Oct. 24
Brianna Shae Kirkeeng and Hayden Rod Kessler, on Oct. 11
Andrea Michelle Payne and Anthony Morales Garza, on Oct. 10
Vanessa Kaye Petrik and John Timmothy Ahles, on Oct. 4
Mary Anne Harmon and Jack Douglas Miller, on Oct. 12
Sasha Marie Slade and Lee Edward Foster, on Oct. 13
Erika Bryn Anderson and Rowdy Cole Bird Rattler, on Oct. 10
Dominique Denise Malone and Jerry Lynn Morrell, on Oct. 12
Muriah Joy Stahl and Stanley Christopher Liu, on Oct. 11
Rebecca Ann Turley and Jon Byron Smith, on Oct. 9
Summit Jean Parcell and Shaun Michael McClure, on Oct. 11
Shawnna Lynn Krause and Rodney Dale Hibbs, on Oct. 10
Frankie Marie Faye Nava and Douglas Jordan States, on Oct. 12
Melissa Marie Boos and David Brian Taylor, on Oct. 18
Laquisha Naomi Foster and David Mitchell Jones, on Oct. 18
Jennifer Kae Gross and Jeffrey Thomas Williams, on Oct. 11
Deidra Ann Wardell and Monty Lynn Wardell, on Oct. 11
Jennifer Jo Schwarting and James Clay Millar, on Oct. 11
Micaela Leigh Collum and Joshua James Hope, on Oct. 15
Hannah Lorraine Moore and John Patrick Bercier, on Oct. 18
Wanda Kay Basham and Kenton Merle Gunther, on Oct. 17
Jessie Anne Briscoe and Tanner Cole Sanchez, on Oct. 19
Emma Patigdas Entero and Timothy Bruce Dyer, on Oct. 18
Elizabeth Ann Robinson and Reno Babcock, on Oct. 24
Karli Marie Knudson and Brandon Edward Shaw, on Oct. 18
Amanda Kay Marble and Clint Allen McCulloch, on Oct. 18
Morgan Marie Landers and Evan Elliot Bower, on Oct. 21
Sara Jane Wright and Gabriel Bernard Robidart IV, on Oct. 21
Sheira De La Rosa Castro and Carlos Angel Valdez, on Oct. 21
Ann Marie Thompson and Alan Edward Holmes, on Oct. 31
Lacy Nicole Wood and Jacob Steven Alan Meisner, on Oct. 29
Monti J. Wetsch and Daniel J. Shaules, on Oct. 25
Hayley Ann Sohnrey and John Robert Gibb Jr., on Oct. 31
