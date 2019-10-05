Michelle Ann Wagner and Spencer Thomas Case, on Aug. 30
Rachel Leanne Barnes and Michael Murphy Jr., on Aug. 30
Misty Dawn Ferda and Lindsay Nicole Jerry Gran, on Sept. 7
Tiva Marie Townsend and John Henry Petrisko, on Sept. 22
Kendra Renee Ellis and Joshua Robert Ludtke, on Aug. 24
Majastina Renee Younglund-Davis, Robbie Lee Lindsay, on July 20
Jalynn Morgan Maddox and Chandler Charles McCuen, on Aug. 24
Natalie Ann Buness and Clayton Jonas Kolberg, on Sept. 21
DeAndra Jean Hardie and Cory Alan Egeness, on Aug. 30
Breana Marie Grimm and Lane Michael Terry Steadman, on Sept. 14
Ashley Nicole Sandmeier and Calvert Edward Johns, on Aug. 31
Sheridan Beth Halvorson and Ryan Nicholas Clark, on Sept. 14
Olivia Grace Salyer and Anthony John Kuchynka, on Sept. 15
May Irene Budke and Calvin Curtis Cleveland Jr., on Aug. 26
Tammy Kay Smith, Larry William Hopkins Jr., on July 27
Erika Rachelle Baldry and Vincent Joshua Araos, on Aug. 31
Sierra Dawn Boone and Anthony David Cobetto, on Sept. 13
Jamie Lynn Sukut, Tyler Eric Brown, on Sept. 7
Olivia Morgan Gaughan and Brennan Jason Nielsen, on Aug. 31
Carla Diane Leggat and John Marcus Essex, on Sept. 14
Kimberly Adrian Chobo and Robert Larenz Hill, on Aug. 31
Samantha Lyn Ganley and Christopher Randel Lamb, on Sept. 14
Brandy Lynn Goodman and Nicholas Crist Metzger, on Sept. 14
Misty Mindy Annette Arneson and Brian Rickey Evans, on Sept. 14
Jackie Jo Pentland and Cody Shane Ryder, on Aug. 31
Kristine Marie Crowell and Chad Alan Lippert, on Aug. 1
Ciana Lenae de Sousa and Chad David Kvilhaug, on Sept. 25
Christine Ann Fleming and Joseph Dale Zander, on Sept. 21
Jacquelyn Denise Rogers and Timothy Rex Burows, on Sept. 1
Kyra Christine Williamson and Tyler Philip Sennett, on Sept. 7
JoAnn Brinkman Nunley and Donald Francis Stanaway, on Sept. 14
Cassandra Kaufman-Stewart and Travis Scott Harr, on Sept. 21
Lance Dale Bevier and Cathy Mary Froehle, on Sept. 7
Linda Bishop Rykowski and Ronald Joseph Rykowski, on Aug. 14
Jennifer Rene Momohara and Christopher Eugene Steglich, on Sept. 14
Tausilia Monica Tusi and Jesse Stuart Wheeler, on Sept. 21
Holly Marie Knoche and Gregory Paul O'Donnell, on Sept. 15
Gail Marie Pomeroy and Jay William Strever, on Sept. 14
Sydney Elise Johnson and Jacoby Isaac Holte, on Sept. 21
Melissa Anne Blanton and David Allen DeVoe, on Sept. 17
Cera Dawn Grable and Scott Neil Strecker, on Sept. 14
Samantha Jo Northrop and Connor Alvin Rakowski, on Sept. 6
Jennifer Megan Sager and Benjamin Jeremiah Shipp, on Sept. 20
Caitlin Marie Glumbik and Kody John Grusing, on Sept. 7
Kelsey Lee Weatherford and Brian Patrick Menahan, on Sept. 21
Maryka Lynn Monforton and Chad Michael Ager, on Aug. 18
Bailey Megan Brumley and Hunter Sean Smith, on Sept. 6
You have free articles remaining.
Samantha Rae Czarny and Tanner Jacob Boehm, on Sept. 7
Mikayla Eileen Nelson and Dylan David Hector, on Sept. 7
Koryn Jean Kimmet and James Everett Smith, on Sept. 13
Chelsea Rae Ann Shuman and Kyle Arthur Miron, on Sept. 7
Deidra Lyne Halvari and Dustin Charles McCombs, on Sept. 7
Denise Lillian DesJarlais and Kenneth Paul Roesch, on Sept. 10
Chloe Marie Pritchard and Paul Everett Bumgarner, on Sept. 7
Barbara Lynn Henthorn and Lee Michael Von Hagen, on Sept. 7
Devyn Nicole Leveaux and Christopher Michael Garrison, on Aug. 28
Sydney Renee Reiter and Samuel Wilson Molen, on Aug. 31
Evan Alexandria Clark and Aaron Joseph Paine, on Aug. 31
Laura Anne Habein and Bryce Alan Frentz, on Aug. 31
Kristyn Adelle Boyd and Devon Thomas Hall, on Sept. 13
Brandi Lyn Fowler and Darrin Patrick Lang, on Aug. 31
Samatha Marie Frank and Houston James Bauer, on Sept. 21
Amy Marie Ahng and Terry Youngblood, on Aug. 30
Jasey Laine Leavitt and Roger Joseph Hermanson, on Sept. 6
Randi Alexandra Leiva-Nicholson and Riley Ted Brewster, on Sept. 6
Krista Marie Lujan and Izaiah Mitchell Long, on Sept. 7
Karley Ann Halter and Christopher Michael F. Ziemke, on Sept. 7
Whitney Danielle Ybarra and Tyler James Hove, on Sept. 21
Carla Gene Kirkpatrick and Devon William Bagley, on Sept. 21
Sara Michele Hodge and Ryan Charles Nelson, on Sept. 13
Roxsand LaVonne Reichert and Johnathon Scott Cooper, on Sept. 4
Shaylin Lee Mercier and Xavior Arnold Can, on Sept. 5
Patti Ann Humiston and Gary David Puckett, on Sept. 11
Kayla Dawn VanDuyne and Matthew Douglas Jordan, on Sept. 21
Beth Marie Stahl and Corey Ron Stahl, on Sept. 9
Michelle Marie McDermott and Steven James Murtha, on Sept. 20
Kayli Lisa Marie Teigen and Kolter Levi Steadman, on Sept. 22
Nicole Laura Loomis and Zachary Taylor Sims, on Sept. 9
Ann Marie Wesolowski and Henry Edward Melcher III, on Sept. 21
Marian Elizabeth Racine-Scofield and Gordon Joseph Jackson, on Sept. 21
Kayli Tori Yazzie and Tifton Sean Medicine Horse, on Sept. 18
Alexis Ailene Chandler and Tyler Edward Christman, on Sept. 14
Coffi Richar Delgadillo and Earl Shane Miller, on Sept. 17
Angela Jean Babby and Jon Charles Reiten, on Sept. 17
Christy Lee Sprague and Gary Curtiss Hoffmann Jr., on Sept. 21
Samantha Jean Ruth and Sydney James Singler, on Sept. 13
Karen Rose Baumgart and Andrew Jerome Miller, on Sept. 21
Tiffany Junnell Arcand and O'Shon Rambert Old Elk, on Sept. 17
Andrea Kate Beechie and KC Wayne Bieber, on Sept. 18
Angel Nicole Lafevers and Dylan Thomas Williamson, on Sept. 18
Elise Rochell Rumph and Ryan Todd Cozzens, on Sept. 19
Cathleen Jeanette Wehrman and Sydney Berg Naeb, on Sept. 22
Lori Jan Miller and Pieter Jurian Lombard, on Sept. 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.