A.B. "Buzz" Stimpson, 84 of Rapelje went to be with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2020.

Buzz was born Sept. 2, 1935 to Mattie (Shy) and Elmer Stimpson in Hardin. Buzz was the eleventh of twelve children. Soon after Elmer's death in 1938 the family moved to Fishtail. Buzz graduated high school at Absarokee in 1954. On July 15, 1955 he and Joyce Ostrum were united in marriage at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Absarokee. Buzz and Joyce ranched in the Rapelje area from 1965 till their passing in Feb., 2020.

Survivors include: son Clint (Julia) Stimpson; daughters Val (Steve) Wadhams, and Wendy (Don) Ray; sisters Mabel (Dave) Stubbe, and Cora Lee (Bud) Carlsen; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Buzz was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce on Feb. 11, 2020, and their son Kurt Oct. 31, 1992.

Memorial service on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Smith Columbus Chapel. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com. Memorials can be made to the Rapelje Scholarship Fund, Rapelje, MT.