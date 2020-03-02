A.B. "Buzz" Stimpson, 84 of Rapelje went to be with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Buzz was born Sept. 2, 1935 to Mattie (Shy) and Elmer Stimpson in Hardin. Buzz was the eleventh of twelve children. Soon after Elmer's death in 1938 the family moved to Fishtail. Buzz graduated high school at Absarokee in 1954. On July 15, 1955 he and Joyce Ostrum were united in marriage at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Absarokee. Buzz and Joyce ranched in the Rapelje area from 1965 till their passing in Feb., 2020.
Survivors include: son Clint (Julia) Stimpson; daughters Val (Steve) Wadhams, and Wendy (Don) Ray; sisters Mabel (Dave) Stubbe, and Cora Lee (Bud) Carlsen; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Buzz was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce on Feb. 11, 2020, and their son Kurt Oct. 31, 1992.
Memorial service on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Smith Columbus Chapel. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com. Memorials can be made to the Rapelje Scholarship Fund, Rapelje, MT.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.