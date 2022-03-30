Aaron Daniel Mosdal, born in 1978, died March 22 near Billings. Aaron was a family man who loved all things aviation but flying and tragedy touched his life more than once.

He married young and eventually had four children. Looking for a secure future for his loved ones, he joined the Army in 2000. He trained as a helicopter mechanic. He was good at it. Later he was promoted to Crew Chief. That led him to Warrant Officer school and flight training at Fort Rucker in Alabama.

Aaron deployed overseas four times, three tours were as a medevac pilot and flight instructor. During his third tour he sustained a traumatic brain injury in a helicopter crash. It adversely affected him for the rest of his life. A full obituary will be available on the Smith's Funeral Home website.

Funeral services, with a military honor guard, will be at First Presbyterian Church in Billings, 2420 13th Street West, on Saturday, April 2nd. Service begins at 2 pm. Sandwiches, cookies and coffee will be served afterward. If you wish, you may bring a side dish and a story to share. Burial will be later at the Rapelje Cemetery, next to his grandparents, Thelmer and Grace Mosdal.