Aaron Keever, 24, of Shepherd passed unexpectedly on August 11. Aaron was a beloved son, brother, nephew, and uncle. He was happiest when he was outdoors; camping, fishing, hiking, and hunting, especially with his dad and brothers.

Aaron is survived by his parents: Don and Teresa Keever of Shepherd; brothers: Ben Fisher of Ashland, NE, Josh Fisher of Columbus, MT, Shane, Sean and Dylan Keever of Shepherd; his sister, Rachel Steiner (Leo) of Billings; nephews: Tage Fisher, Jaxton and Blake Fisher; and niece, Addison Fisher; along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Montana Youth Challenge, 790 E Cornell St, Dillon, MT 59725; or any local Veterans centered organization of your choice.

A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, August 15. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, both at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W. Wicks Ln. Billings. Aaron will be buried at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.

