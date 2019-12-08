{{featured_button_text}}

Aaron Kenneth Sorenson was born in Brookings, S.D., on August 21, 1951. The oldest of three children to Eyvonne (Soden) and Charles Sorenson, he passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

He graduated from Central High School in Rapid City, S.D., in 1969. Aaron retired from Landstroms and Riddles Jewelry manufacturing and spent his time fishing and bow hunting throughout the Black Hills.

Aaron’s life will be remembered and celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings, MT, with reception to follow. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

