 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aaron M. Littlejohn, Retired USAF

  • 0
Aaron M. Littlejohn, Retired USAF

Aaron M. Littlejohn, Retired USAF, Billings, formerly of Denver, Colorado, passed away at home on August 7.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Littlejohn. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This beer company is paying someone $10K to watch a sunset

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News