Aaron Robert Pomeroy, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away in Billings, Montana on Monday, December 5, in the morning. He was born to Roger and Jane Pomeroy in Greeley Colorado on December 2, 1986. He was 36 years of age. He is survived by his grandparents Robert and Joletha Spykstra, his father Roger, his mother Jane, his brother Eric, and his nephews Aidan, Ethan, and Jackson Pomeroy.

Aaron graduated from McNally Smith School of Music in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2009 with a degree in percussion performance. He had been a drummer since middle school and would have been longer if he had been able to get his hands on a set sooner. While it never became a career for him, he played in numerous bands, covering everything from rock, funk, pop, and big band swing, as well as stints in the pit orchestras for local theaters. Music was one of his many loves and he frequently passed that on to others by taking them on as students of the drums.

Aaron is remembered by many for his vibrant and charismatic personality. He was quick with a joke, had an infectious laugh, and was not shy in a crowd. Anyone who had the privilege of joining him for karaoke was in for a treat. He loved games of all kinds, had a special place in his heart for animals, enjoyed camping and kayaking, read classic literature and watched classic horror films for fun, and could hold deep conversations on philosophy, politics, religion, culture, history, humanity, and life. Few are those who knew him and were not changed by him.

A celebration of life service will be held in the spring. Letters and cards may be mailed to Roger and Jane at: PO Box 245, Columbus MT, 59019