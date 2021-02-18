Ada M. McKeen

Ada M. McKeen, age 95, of Billings passed peacefully into the arms Jesus, on Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021. We would like to thank the staff of Parkview Care Center for taking care of her when the family could not.

She was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Roundup, MT, daughter of John and Mary Neumann Jones. The youngest of 15 children and was the living child.

She was raised in Roundup, MT and married to Gilbert Glen ‘Gil' McKeen on Dec. 25, 1946, in Roundup. They made their home in Roundup and operated a second-hand store, a taxi service and mail route and freight line from Roundup to Billings. In 1955 they moved to Billings where they farmed and operated Mac's Quick Lunch Café.

Ada loved cooking, gardening, sewing and quilting. She ran in the Billings Women's Run from age 69 until she was 91 years of age. She was always very energetic and full of life. Ada did not mince words, she was an inspiration to many, competitive, very determined and was a devout Christian.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gil in 1993, by three grandsons and one great-grandson. She is survived by three sons, David (Savina), Paul (Pam), Walter (Janice); two daughters, Cynthia Janzen and Dolores King; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Mountview Cemetery in Billings. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. A memorial service will be held later in the spring.