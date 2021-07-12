 Skip to main content
Ada Neomia Heil
Ada Neomia Heil

Ada Neomia Heil, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Billings, MT. on June 16, 2021. Cremation has taken place. A grave side service is planned for July 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

