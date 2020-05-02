Adaline Wakley Rudio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 17, 1928, Adaline Wakley was born in Hardin, Montana, and passed away April 28, 2020 at Tender Nest, 19 days before her 92nd birthday.

Adaline, daughter of Rose and Roy Wakley who ranched in the Sharpey, Massachusetts area, had one sister, Lucile Walter, deceased; and one brother, Leroy Wakley of Stevensville, Montana.

She married Charles Rudio August 14, 1948, in Billings, Montana. They had two sons: Richard (Lynette) of Billings, and Donald at the family farm in Billings, Montana. Adaline had three granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.

Adaline was always cooking and made sure guests had something to eat and drink. She helped with raising a large garden, canning, and freezing the bounty from the garden to feed family and friends.

Donations can be made to Stillwater Hospice or the charity of your choice. Funeral service and memorial will be at a later date. Check Smith Funeral Chapels website for updates.

