Adam Christopher Rodriguez, 36, went to be with Jesus September 12, 2021 in Tennessee.

Adam was born Oct. 10, 1984 in Fontana, CA. He was raised in Hesperia, CA before relocating to Billings, MT in 2009 where he married Alysha. Adam worked for Cretex Concrete before transferring to Foley Products in Tennessee were he met many friends.

Adam was a very bright, active, outgoing and loving guy. His smile would light up the room and he had a great sense of humor that kept everyone in tears laughing.

Adam leaves behind his loving wife Alysha and three amazing children Levi, Karmyn and Mckenna. He was a great Daddy that adored his children. Mother Dede Ament, Dad Ben Rodriguez and Brenda , Siblings Amber Fox (Brad), Aaron Rodriguez (Heidi), Ashley Rodriguez (Matt Harmon), Alayna Rodriguez, niece Breana Jensen, nephew Braydon Jensen and Wyatt Harmon, Grandma Phyllis Ament. Many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Preceded in death: Grandpa Harry Ament, Papa Ray Rodriguez, Uncle Mike Ament, Cousin Logan Riddell, Nephew Walker Harmon.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel, corner of Broadwater/Shiloh