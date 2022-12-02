The world lost a great one on November 25. Adam Dernbach was born a Texan on May 14, 1976. He was son to Tim and Sheryl and brother to Jeremy and later Dana. He was raised in Montana and ripened in California.

Razor sharp, witty, and handsome, Adam had an appropriate swagger – confident not arrogant. He was always straightforward, but not always well behaved. He was a tremendous friend to those that knew him and a terrific husband and father. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends.

Adam attended Billings Catholic Schools from first grade through graduation. Adam was a great student. He shined in the classroom and on the athletic field. He excelled in golf (shooting his low score of 73 on the Torrey Pines South Course shortly after the US Open was played there), baseball, hockey, and football - piling up many accolades along the way.

After Adam graduated from Billings Central, sunny days and the ocean led him to the University of San Diego. At USD Adam studied finance. He had an uncanny knack for numbers – even as a child he retained an encyclopedic knowledge of sports statistics. Adam enjoyed success professionally, and at the time of his death he had been the Director of Finance at VOXOX for 12 years.

However, Adam's greatest gift to the world came outside of school and work. He was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, and friend. If you were his people, he was fiercely loyal. He had your back. If he did not know you, he approached with a soft smile and made a genuine effort to get to know and understand you. He did not judge. He made people feel special because he meant it.

In 2009, on a Mexico beach, Adam married his soulmate, Betsy Potzman. They complimented each other perfectly. It was impossible to watch the two of them together and not realize they were meant to be. They orbited around each other with ease but with purpose. It is heartbreaking their journey was cut short.

In 2015, their son Walker was born. In 2019, Westyn came along. Adam was a world class father. If you were lucky enough to observe him with his kids – it was evident immediately. He was Walker's best buddy. They shared big mischievous smiles. Westyn simply made him wilt. He was wrapped around their fingers. It was rare when the kids were next to him that he didn't have his hand in theirs or an arm wrapped around their shoulder. He and Bets were their biggest fans.

He beamed as he shared pictures and videos of their accomplishments. He cherished a family day at the pool, beach, or sporting event with Bets and their two running mates. Undoubtedly, he brainwashed Walker and Westyn into believing the Fighting Irish will win a National Championship "next year."

Adam's loss leaves us all with heavy hearts. He would not like this much attention on him. However, he would like it if we remembered his laid-back gentle way and made a new friend or reached out to an old one. That way, they could experience how Adam made us feel. That would leave him with a smile and a subtle wink of approval.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents Jack and Peggy Warbis, and Lawrence and Florence Dernbach, his mother-in-law Barb Potzman, and his grandfather-in-law Bill Oser.

Adam is survived by his wife Betsy, son Walker, and daughter Westyn, his parents Tim and Sheryl Dernbach, brother Jeremy, sister Dana Sorenson (Jeff, Aiden, and Avery), father-in-law Dennis Potzman, sister-in-law Josie Donnelly (Chris, Sloane, and Dyllan), loving aunts and uncles, and too many friends to list.

There will be celebrations of Adam's life in Carlsbad, California on December 5th, at Park 101, located at 3040 Carlsbad Boulevard, at 3 p.m. On December 10th, there will be a celebration of life in Billings, Montana at the Yellowstone Country Club, 3200 Paul Allen Way, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.