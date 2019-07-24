Adam Thomas Pelatt, age 41, of Billings, passed away on July 19, 2019. Adam was born on Dec. 30, 1977, in Billings, and that was just the beginning of an amazing life full of empathy, love, godliness, thoughtfulness, laughter, and generosity that touched many people across the globe through his friendships both old and new, his work, and his generous donations to life-changing charities.
He is survived by his four-year-old children, George and Evelyn, and his wife, Jessica, all of whom he loved very much and very well. He is also survived by his parents, Lorie and Tom; his brother, Brian, and Kristine, Adele, Teresa and Margaret; his sister, Jennifer, and Michael, Alison and Emma; and his grandmother, Elda Schuman.
A vigil will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral , 215 N. 31st St., with reception at the Elk’s Club to follow.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can made to accounts set up for his children at Beartooth Bank (4130 King Ave. W., Billings, MT 59106) or to Reboot Recovery, (www.rebootrecovery.com). He will be missed more than we have words to say and your prayers are much appreciated.
Condolences may be shared and full obituary may be viewed at www.michelottisawyers.com.
