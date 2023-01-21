On January 19, Addie Lorraine Rudy passed away peacefully at age 84.
Born and raised in Billings, Lorraine Carmack found passion in cosmetology and owned and operated a beauty shop downtown. After marrying Reuben Rudy in 1968, they moved to Alaska where they raised two sons, and she became the quintessential hockey mom. After 35 years of marriage and his passing, she returned to Billings in 2005.
She is survived by her sons Stewart and Mark and her granddaughter Devin.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 27, at Smith Funeral Chapels on 925 S 27th St, from 10-10:45 a.m. It will be followed by an 11:30 burial service at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
