Adel Beach of Laurel, formerly of Baker, MT, went to be with her Lord and savior April 18 after a courageous battle with cancer. Adel Marie (Mische) Beach was born in Dickinson, ND on December 30, 1954, to Reinhold and Rose Mary (Dolajack) Mische.

She attended schools in Buffalo, WY; Glendive, MT; and had most of her schooling in the Baker Public Schools. She graduated from Baker High School in 1973.

While going to high school, she worked at the Big K Drive In for Herb and Lonnie Ketterling. After graduation, she enrolled at Miles Community College in Miles City, MT. After college she began working at Baker Super Value.

On July 6, 1974, she married Donald Beach at the American Lutheran Church in Baker. She and Don moved to Havre, where Don attended Northern Montana College. While there, Adel worked at Northern Montana Hospital as a cook, diet aide, and then in purchasing. In 1979, they moved to Billings, and in March of 1980, Adel began working at Albertsons as a cashier for 25 years. She then began working in the floral department, continuing to work another 10 years doing what she loved most - designing floral arrangements. She retired from Albertsons in 2015 but kept on designing flowers for friends and family!

Don and Adel were delighted to add two children to their family, a daughter, Mischele and a son Gregory. In 1986, they moved to Laurel where they made their home and raised their family.

From an early age, Adel appreciated creativity and artistry. She enjoyed growing houseplants, painting, crafting, flower gardening, home interior design, decorating for the holidays, and of course, designing stunning one of a kind fresh and silk floral arrangements. Her love of art and design carried over to her love for jewelry and throughout the years she collected many beautiful pieces. She loved shopping and going to the movies with her friends. She was a member of American Lutheran Church in Baker and later became a member of The Rock Church in Laurel. Adel was a loyal friend, staying in touch with her high school friends and co-workers.

Adel is survived by her daughter Mischele (Dave) Miller; and her son Gregory Beach; two granddaughters: Karelyn and Dayna Miller of Laurel; her sisters: Cindy Singer of Sidney, Cathy Blachard (Joe) of Phoenix, AZ, Doreen McDonald (Jim) of Sydney, Maureen Schultz (Chip Voltz) of Billings; brothers: Milo and Mike; her aunt Diana Marin, Miles City, aunt Loretta DeLoach, and Uncle Ray Dolajak; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by sisters-in-law: Rena Schaefbauer (Mike), Jean Roast (Casey), Joy Beach; and brother-in-law Rob Beach. She is also survived by special friends: Terry, Linda, Carol, Marsha, Teresa, Kim, Sue, Linda, Robin; and brother friends: Joseph Reyes and Mark Brown.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold Mische and Rose Mary Williams, step parents Marie Mische and Ben Williams; husband Don, her in-laws Faye and Joan Beach, her sister-in-law Connie Beach Crow, brother-in-law Jack Beach, aunt Dolores, aunt Martha, and nephews Shawn Singer and Paul Beach.

Services will take place in Laurel at the Rock Church Monday, May 2 at 2 p.m., and in Baker, MT to be announced.