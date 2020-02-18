Adelia Ann Pearl (Dia) passed away Feb. 14, 2020. Dia was born Jan. 5, 1942, the third child of ten born to Claire and Anna Pearl. She was the oldest daughter and her Mother’s helper. Dad always thought the grass was greener somewhere else so they moved a lot. The family left Billings for Washington state twice by the time Dia was four. When she was five they moved to Monroe Washington and lived in four different homes. There were four kids when they moved to Washington and nine when they came back. The tenth was born in Billings. Dia started school in Monroe and attended Lockwood school upon their return. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1961. Dia worked at Billings Laundry then the Northern Hotel and Travel Lodge. In 1970 she was hired at Rowe Furniture, a job she loved. She stayed until the store was sold fifteen years later.

Dia moved to Worden In 1977 to live with her adopted sister, Darelene Balzer (De) and her son Jason. They enjoyed shooting pool, playing darts, and getting together with the Tea Time girls. Hunting, camping, fishing and cutting their own firewood kept them busy. De and Dia traveled a lot, mainly to the Oregon coast. Once their children were grown, Dia’s three younger sisters traveled with them. They drove out there eight summers and stayed in beach houses by the ocean. The five of them took another trip later in the year to places around Montana or the Dakota’s.

