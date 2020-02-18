Adelia Ann Pearl (Dia) passed away Feb. 14, 2020. Dia was born Jan. 5, 1942, the third child of ten born to Claire and Anna Pearl. She was the oldest daughter and her Mother’s helper. Dad always thought the grass was greener somewhere else so they moved a lot. The family left Billings for Washington state twice by the time Dia was four. When she was five they moved to Monroe Washington and lived in four different homes. There were four kids when they moved to Washington and nine when they came back. The tenth was born in Billings. Dia started school in Monroe and attended Lockwood school upon their return. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1961. Dia worked at Billings Laundry then the Northern Hotel and Travel Lodge. In 1970 she was hired at Rowe Furniture, a job she loved. She stayed until the store was sold fifteen years later.
Dia moved to Worden In 1977 to live with her adopted sister, Darelene Balzer (De) and her son Jason. They enjoyed shooting pool, playing darts, and getting together with the Tea Time girls. Hunting, camping, fishing and cutting their own firewood kept them busy. De and Dia traveled a lot, mainly to the Oregon coast. Once their children were grown, Dia’s three younger sisters traveled with them. They drove out there eight summers and stayed in beach houses by the ocean. The five of them took another trip later in the year to places around Montana or the Dakota’s.
You have free articles remaining.
Dia was thoughtful and generous. She and De donated to many organizations, food and supplies to the Veterans home and the Food Bank, delivered cards and gifts to the nursing home at Christmas and delivered Meals on Wheels. Dia’s bird feeders were always full as were her pockets with treats for all of her four legged friends. She was an avid reader, reading as many as 176 books in a year. She loved writing letters, long letters, and if she didn’t find enough to fill the page she made up stories or drew pictures ‘ cause you don’t waste paper’. Dia never complained. She always had a smile and a quick-witted joke. As sick as she was, she always said ‘There are a lot of people who have it a lot worse than I do’.
Dia was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Steven Nachatelo, brothers Gene, Jerry and Roy, brother-in-law George Robson, sister-in-law Donna Pearl and stepsister Darelene Balzer. Survivors include brothers Vern, Leonard (Barbara) and Ron Pearl all of Billings, sister-in-law Carol of Cape Coral Fl. (Gene), sisters Irene Robson and Ellen Kragt of Billings and Mary Greer (Sonny) of Bozeman, many cousins, nieces and nephews and long time friend JoAnne Haverland of sixty six years. Dia and JoAnne spent many happy hours swimming in ditches and riding horseback around Lockwood.
A special thank you to Riverstone Hospice House for the wonderful care they gave to Dia in her final days. A memorial Service will be held at the VFW #7407 in Worden Mt. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the VFW # 7407 PO Box 62, Worden, Mt. 59088, or Riverstone Health 123 S. 27th St. Billings, Mt. 59101.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.