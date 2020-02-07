Adolph Lopez was born in Hillsboro, Texas on March 15, 1928 and passed away unexpectedly at 91 on Feb. 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife Adelina; a son, David; a daughter, Anna Marie; his parents Esteban and Jacinta Lopez; and his sister Esperanza.
He enjoyed 24 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.
The family wants to acknowledge Vonnie Bowman, who was Dad’s very special loving companion.
Inurnment will be at Rockvale Cemetery at 1 P.M. on Tuesday Feb 11.
