Agnes Abbott passed away Nov. 6, 2021 peacefully in her sleep at the Central Montana Nursing and Rehab Center in Lewistown, MT. She is survived by daughters Candace Simons of Billings, and Peggy (George) Nelson, grandson Justin (Kristie) and great grandchildren Kadence, Tysen and Kyla Nelson of Grass Range, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cloyd Chapel in Lewistown. Interment to follow at Grass Range Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Grass Range Ambulance, Grass Range Rural Fire, or of the choice of the donor.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.