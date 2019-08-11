Agnes Marie Mocabee was born May 6, 1924, in Fromberg to Eugene and Ruby (Frisby) Lyle. She passed away August 9, 2019. She was born at her grandparents’ homestead near Fromberg, grew up on the family farm north of town, and attended Fromberg schools, graduating in 1942. She also attended Billings Business College.
Agnes married Orville C. Mocabee of Edgar Oct. 13, 1943, in Billings, and they farmed in the area until moving to a homestead at Heart Mountain, WY in 1948. In 1950 they moved to Billings where she was the receptionist and bookkeeper for their business, Red’s Appliance Repair, and where they raised their four children. They were married 45 years until Orville passed away in 1988. She lived in the same house for 66 years. Agnes was devoted to her children and delighted in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed making her special raisin drop cookies and her popcorn cakes at Christmas. She was known for her beautiful smile. She attended Harvest Church, Lockwood campus, then the heights campus.
Agnes is survived by her son, Glenn Mocabee (Cindy) of Alta Loma, CA; daughters, Ruth (Ray) House and Peggy (Robert) Wendorff, all of Billings; 10 grandchildren, Sean Mocabee, Michelle Mocabee, Lorie Bishop, Sherry Klemish, Jason Bishop (Nisha), Keith Bishop (Sally), Dana Marlow (Dan Blair), Cory Schwartz (Leslie), Bethany Joy (Kirk), and Kelle Bushard; 16 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Carol Bishop, parents, brother Warren Lyle, sister Goldie Jensen, and a sister and two brothers who died in childhood.
Interment will be next to her husband at Rockvale Cemetery. Smith’s Funeral Chapel Downtown is in charge of arrangements. Sincere thanks to Butterfly Homes staff for their loving care in her final days. Request memorials to Beartooth Christian Camp (Beartoothchristiancamp.org or 130 Trinity Trail, Fishtail, MT 59028) or the charity of your choice.
