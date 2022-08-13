Agnes Mary Reichert, 87, of Billings, Montana entered into eternal life and passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2020.

Agnes was born May 29, 1932 in Amidon, North Dakota. She was schooled and and raised in North Dakota. She was the daughter of Raphael and Eleanor Stockert.

She married the love of her life, Fred Reichert, on September 30, 1952 in New England, North Dakota and this marriage was enjoyed for 67 years.

Agnes had musical talents with playing piano/organ and accordion, much to the enjoyment of her family. She enjoyed being outdoors working in their garden and flower beds. She was an avid reader and excellent in her sewing projects.

Agnes is survived by her 5 children, Patty Deines (Melvin) of Litchfield Park, Arizona, Adrian (Alma) Reichert of Billings , Blaine (Lisa) Reichert of Palm Bay, Florida, Rita (Terry) Emmett of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Pam Sherrodd (Brant) Billings, as well as 13 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers Robert (Josie) Stockert of Dickinson, North Dakota and Henry (Leona) Stockert of Fort Ripley, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters Mary and Theresa, sisters, Clem Urlacher, Maggie Langer, one brother Van Stockert, & grandsons William Reichert and Chuck Deines.

Cremation has taken place. Vigil Service will be August 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Smith Funeral Chapel -925 S 27th St-Billings MT.

A funeral mass will be held August 16, at 11 a.m. at St Pius X Catholic Church -717 18th St West-Billings, MT. Internment will be at St Pius X Columbarium.