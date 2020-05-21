Agnes Mary Reichert
Agnes Mary Reichert, 87, of Billings, Montana entered into eternal life and passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2020.
She was born May 29, 1932 in Amidon, North Dakota. Born and raised in North Dakota, she was the daughter of Raphael and Eleanor Stockert. She married the love of her life, Fred Reichert, September 30, 1952 in New England, North Dakota.
Agnes had musical talents with playing piano/organ and accordion, much to her enjoyment of her family.
She is survived by her husband Fred of 67 years; her five children, Patty Deines (Melvin) Arizona, Adrian (Alma) Billings, Blaine (Lisa) Florida, Rita Emmett (Terry) Wyoming and Pam Sherrodd (Brant) Billings; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters Mary and Theresa, sisters, Clem Urlacher, Maggie Langer, one brother Van Stockert , and grandson Chuck Deines.
Cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date.
