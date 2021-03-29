Agnes R. Vogele

Agnes Rose Vogele, 93, of Billings, passed away March 18, 2021. She was born August 20, 1927 to Frank and Helen (Gallagher) Bergenheier in Richardton, North Dakota.
Agnes married Lester Vogele August 13, 1978. They were active members of St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
She is survived by seven of her children: Dennis (Deb) Reetz, Rod (Cec) Reetz, Robert(Lois) Reetz, Nancy (Paul) Treib, Gregg Reetz, Claudia Pierce, Shari Moran (John Stone), three step children, Cheryl, David, and Keith, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Lester, son Harvey Reetz, grandson Jason Treib, sisters Helen, Frances, Inez, brother Frank, and her parents.
She enjoyed bird watching and caring for her roses and peonies.
Church Services will be held for Agnes and Lester Vogele Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Billings. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
