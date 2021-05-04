Agnes Rose Weinzetl
Agnes Rose Weinzetl passed away peacefully on April 30, 2021. She was 82. Agnes was born to George and Alieda Lix on Jan. 8, 1939. She grew up in Lodge Grass, Montana and graduated from Lodge Grass High School. She completed Acme Beauty School before setting up a hair salon in Forsyth and living with her sister Pauline. While living in Forsyth, she met Julian Weinzetl Jr. They married on Nov. 7, 1959 and made their home in Custer, Montana. Julian and Agnes farmed raising crops, livestock and four children. Agnes also had a hair salon. After putting in long days six days a week at the salon, she would drive tractor or truck on the farm, weed the garden, can vegetables, or complete many other farm chores and she always managed to put an amazing meal on the supper table.
She was great friends with her mother-in-law Maggie Weinzetl who taught her all about cooking and canning and her father-in-law Julian Sr. who taught her how to drive tractor and truck.
Agnes was a staunch supporter of FFA and 4H and was the most fun chaperone at the many many events she helped with. She was a legend in the 4H fair concession stand where everyone worked hard and EVERYONE had fun. Agnes never knew a stranger and whether it was in an elevator, an airplane or grocery store, she would strike up a conversation and make a new friend.
To be in the Weinzetl family, you had to play cards fast and drink your coffee black. Family friends played and giggled and called each other names, learning everything from Rummy to Pinochle. She would regularly play cards with the neighbor ladies well into the night, playing for dimes.
As much as she was dedicated to her children, she was equally dedicated to her grandchildren. They would spend weeks at a time on the farm with her with only two rules; no water fights and no bouncing balls in the house. It was okay to dissect a frog or have a water or mud fight outside. She also spent weeks in California with Brian and Jake. Christmas at Grandma's was also always an adventure.
Agnes will be dearly missed by her children Belinda (Steve) Darlinton, Colleen (Jim) Schneider, Julie (Todd) Grebe and Dean Weinzetl. Grandchildren, Miranda (J.R.) Darlinton (Aufforth) of Bowbells, North Dakota, Nic Darlinton of Nampa, Idaho, Matthew (Tera) Darlinton of Denver, Colorado, Haley Darlinton of Bozeman, Montana, Brian Schneider of Dixon, California, Aleida Weinzetl of Phillip, South Dakota and Abbianna Weinzetl, of Wall, South Dakota. Great Grandchildren Gavin, Wyatt, Isabella and Jameson Aufforth of Bowbells, North Dakota.
Agnes is survived by brothers George (Chaps) Lix, Jude Lix, and a sister Pauline Nile; half sisters, Jean Stimpson and Janice Lix; sister in laws Juliette Stookey, Kathleen Newman, Jackie Wong, Stephanie Vandervelde, Marilynn Forman and brother in law John Weinzetl.
She was preceded in death by her husband Julian, grandson Jacob Schneider, step grandson Justin Grebe, her brother Arnold Lix and sister in law Carolynn Parker.
The family is forever grateful to the community of Custer for providing a wonderful place to grow as a family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Custer Park, the Montana FFA Foundation, or memorials sent to the family will be used to establish trees in the Custer cemetery near Agnes' final resting place.
Funeral services will be Saturday May 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Custer Public School Gym in Custer and burial will follow at the Custer Cemetery.
Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
