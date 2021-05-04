Agnes Rose Weinzetl

Agnes Rose Weinzetl passed away peacefully on April 30, 2021. She was 82. Agnes was born to George and Alieda Lix on Jan. 8, 1939. She grew up in Lodge Grass, Montana and graduated from Lodge Grass High School. She completed Acme Beauty School before setting up a hair salon in Forsyth and living with her sister Pauline. While living in Forsyth, she met Julian Weinzetl Jr. They married on Nov. 7, 1959 and made their home in Custer, Montana. Julian and Agnes farmed raising crops, livestock and four children. Agnes also had a hair salon. After putting in long days six days a week at the salon, she would drive tractor or truck on the farm, weed the garden, can vegetables, or complete many other farm chores and she always managed to put an amazing meal on the supper table.

She was great friends with her mother-in-law Maggie Weinzetl who taught her all about cooking and canning and her father-in-law Julian Sr. who taught her how to drive tractor and truck.

Agnes was a staunch supporter of FFA and 4H and was the most fun chaperone at the many many events she helped with. She was a legend in the 4H fair concession stand where everyone worked hard and EVERYONE had fun. Agnes never knew a stranger and whether it was in an elevator, an airplane or grocery store, she would strike up a conversation and make a new friend.