MILES CITY — Agnes V. Larson, age 93, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Friendship Villa in Miles City.
Agnes was born Jan. 7, 1926 in Harlowton to John and Anna Spithoven. She attended high school in Harlowton and Missoula graduating in 1944 and joined the Cadet Nurse Corp in Helena following graduation. In 1947 she finished her nurses training in Billings, Montana. She remained active in nursing for many years, lastly working for Dr. A. Foeste as an office nurse. She married Don Larson of Billings in August of 1947 and they celebrated 71 years together until his death 8 months ago. After retirement she and Don toured all 48 states in their motor home. In 2004, they moved from Billings to Miles City and purchased a home across the street from their daughter, Bette. In 2013 they moved to Friendship Villa where they received loving care until their deaths.
Agnes is survived by her daughter Bette (Dave) Jewell of Miles City, son Bill Larson of Red Lodge, three grandchildren: Jinger (Christian) Wirz of Bozeman, Nathan (Blake) of Miles City and Amanda (Jason) Glasgow of Bellevue, WA and two great granddaughters: Onikah and Kameah Lang of Bozeman. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, twin sons Jon and Don, daughter-in-law Diann Larson and brother Jack of Savage.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Private family interment will be held at the Eastern Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to East Main Animal Clinic or Grace Bible Church.
