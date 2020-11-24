Aileen Garrick
Aileen Garrick, 72, formerly of Plentywood, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Nov. 20, 2020, after an extended illness. She was surrounded by her loving children.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Esther (Bergstrom) LaBorta; her husband of 28 years Dennis Garrick; and three siblings: her brothers Gerard and Dale LaBorta, and her sister Ann LaBorta.
Aileen is survived by two sisters, June Styles of Helena and Myrle Solum of Rudyard; her three children: Shane Garrick of Plentywood, Tanya Goodman of Mountain Home, ID, and Crystal Garrick of Billings. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Taylor, Bella, and Alix Goodman; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a family service is planned for some time in the New Year.
Aileen will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. May she rest in eternal peace.
