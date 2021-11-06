Ailene B. Carr was born April 3, 1931 to Aila and Willard Jarvie in Molalla, Oregon. She moved with her family to Red Lodge, Montana where she met her husband, Norman Carr, at a dance in 1945. On June 4, 1947 they married.

This was the beginning of a long life dedicated to a loving family and hard work. They spent their first 6 months in Billings where Norman worked. Then they moved to Winnett where they managed the Commercial Hotel. She was in charge of cleaning the rooms and running off the undesirables. They started their family in Winnett and by 1961 they had seven children. They then packed up and headed to Whitehall, MT. They bought the A & W Drive In. It was in Whitehall where they finished their family with two more children. She only attended school until her sophomore year but received her GED and went to Montana State University for a semester, driving back & forth everyday, while she had eight children still at home. Mom spent most of her life working and caring for her kids.