Al Swanson, 89, of Billings, passed away peacefully into heaven on July 14, 2023. He was born in Billings on October 29, 1933, to Alvin and Mabelle Swanson at Deaconess Hospital and loved his childhood in Billing. He and older sister Sue cherished their Montana heritage. He loved hunting, fishing, skiing, pack trips, hiking and camping in Montana's wilderness areas.

Al attended Senior High and then graduated from University of Colorado – Boulder, where he was president of his fraternity, Sigma Nu. He then joined the Navy and served as a Lieutenant on the ship USS Sumner County. His ship survived one of the worst typhoons in history off the coast of Japan. He then attended Cal State – Berkeley, earning a master's degree in Urban Land Development/Real Estate.

His children from his first marriage to Georgianne Palmer are Kelly Swanson, Andrew Swanson and Christopher Swanson. He later married Nancy Stahl and gained a son, Ryan Stahl.

Al and Nancy's marriage was filled with love and laughter. They were best friends and felt blessed to have found one another. He loved spending time with their family.

His business career included serving as president and CEO of Grubb & Ellis, a commercial real estate firm in San Francisco, and president of Denver Tech Center. He moved back to Billings in 1985, serving as president of Homestead Business Park, then vice-president of business development at Deaconess Hospital and later, interim CEO of Deaconess which was merging with Billings Clinic. His desire to serve the town he loved included leadership roles at Billings Chamber of Commerce, MSU Billings Foundation and Big Sky Economic Development, as well as city councilman of Billings. He was presented the Friend of Billings award by Deaconess for his volunteerism.

Al believed in the Golden Rule and was a true gentleman with a kind demeanor, always smiling. He enjoyed listening and dancing to western music, especially Waylon and Willie and Merle Haggard and loved to rock out to "Proud MarY" by Creedence Clearwater Revival. He loved popcorn, good Scotch, tapioca pudding and anything chocolate.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; children Kelly Swanson (San Francisco), Andrew Swanson (Goleta, California), Christopher Swanson and wife Lily (Lincoln, California) and Ryan Stahl (Billings); and grandsons Nicholas Swanson, Connor Swanson, Darian Swanson, Tyler Stahl, Cameron Stahl and Spencer Stahl.

Our family thanks Billings Clinic and the caregivers at Canyon Creek Memory Care for the excellent care given to Al.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Billings First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave. N., Billings, MT 59101.

In lieu of flowers, if so desired, the family appreciates donations in Al's memory to Billings First United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.