You have free articles remaining.
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Alan Charles Serafin. He was tragically taken away from his loved ones on Jan. 30, 2020 at the age of 49. Please remember to always wear your seat belt. We take comfort knowing that he is in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Alan’s memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Faith Chapel Church in Billings, Montana in the chapel off Broadwater and Shiloh at the northmost part of the church. For full obituary please visit cfgbillings.com
To plant a tree in memory of Alan Serafin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.