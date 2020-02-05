Alan Charles Serafin
Alan Charles Serafin

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Alan Charles Serafin. He was tragically taken away from his loved ones on Jan. 30, 2020 at the age of 49. Please remember to always wear your seat belt. We take comfort knowing that he is in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Alan’s memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Faith Chapel Church in Billings, Montana in the chapel off Broadwater and Shiloh at the northmost part of the church. For full obituary please visit cfgbillings.com

