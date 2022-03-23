Alan Jeffrey Rice, 77, long-time copy editor for The Billings Gazette, died March 5 following a stroke while hospitalized in Lewistown.

Alan worked the night copy desk at The Billings Gazette from Sept. 14, 1970, until his retirement nearly 34 years later in March 2004. He could spell anything, do quick mathematical calculations and remember every significant date in history. With his mismatched wardrobe, flying hair and thick glasses, sometimes held together with tape, Alan was one of the more memorable characters in The Gazette's colorful cast. He never minced words, but he was invariably kind and quietly generous.

He could rattle on about nearly every subject, but almost never talked about himself. His favorite topic was baseball and his knowledge was encyclopedic. He could tell you who played any baseball game in any year and recite every player's batting average. Alan was a member of the prestigious Society for American Baseball Research.

It was nothing for him to drive thousands of miles cross country to scrutinize spring training, to watch a few games or to visit the most storied ballparks in the country. He hit most of the minor league ballparks as well and kept track of players going up and down the ladder. A huge fan of the Billings Mustangs, Alan wrote a history of the club's first 50 years in 2003.

While on his epic baseball pilgrimages, Alan often surveyed local theaters, where he indulged his other passion – movies. Since he worked the night shift, he could often be seen at matinees.

Alan was born June 18, 1944, in Hartford, CT, to George Comerford Rice and Alice Floyd Rice. He grew up in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, and was valedictorian of his high school class. While growing up, he was active in Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts. He started his journalism career at the age of 13 when he covered baseball for the local paper.

Before heading west to find a job in newspapers, Alan briefly attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Alan's health and eyesight failed him in his final years. He suffered a stroke at his Billings home and was transferred from there to a rehabilitation facility in Lewistown where another stroke proved fatal.

He is survived by his brother Fred Rice of Rome, NY.

Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time.