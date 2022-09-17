 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alan Joel Cromwell

Alan was born to Russell and Barbara Cromwell in Billings, Montana. Alan lost his fight with cancer at home in the presence of family. He leaves behind his loving wife, Priscila, a wonderful son, Aaron, family and friends.

Alan's greatest joy was Priscila. Their love and devotion was as simple and unadorned as the life they built with their son in Burien. On behalf of all who loved Alan, thanks both of you for making his life meaningful and complete.

Al had so much to share. His kindness to others was evident even in the simplest interactions with family and strangers, alike. No better measure of Alan was in how he confronted his cancer and, ultimately, his pending death without one word of complaint. His memory will be cherished, his touch on all our lives remembered.

For more about Alan, please visit https://obituaries.neptune society.com/obituaries/10790853.

