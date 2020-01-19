Alan Lee Schlepp left this world on Jan 17, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones. In the days and weeks prior, he visited with friends and family members from across the country.
He was born in Conrad to Willard and Virginia on Nov. 22, 1954. His small town upbringing formed him into the tireless, hardworking man who supported his family faithfully until his body could no longer handle the strains of the 9-to-5 schedule.
Known throughout the area simply as the Coke man, due to his 40-year career with Coca-Cola, he was often unable to make a trip to the grocery store without being stopped for a 10-minute conversation by a friend or acquaintance who came to know him throughout the years.
But the greatest friends of his life were the ones he made as a rambunctious teen in Conrad or an irresponsible adult in college. John, Rick, Jerry, Nancy, Jason, Dwayne, Grant, Dutro, Jodi, Don and Laurie (and dozens of others) all tolerated his escapades far longer than he may have deserved. A stoic man, he was all smiles and stories when surrounded by those who knew him best.
Al’s first love was sports: playing, watching and coaching. He loved to hit the links with his brothers, watch the New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers, and cheer for his kids and grandkids. His true calling, and the role for which he will be most fondly remembered, was being a parent. His favorite activity in the world was treating his kids to dinner and drinks, and sharing new experiences with his grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a good man, a courageous fighter, a loyal friend, and the best damn dad a kid could ask for.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia; his stepfather, Jim; his siblings, Bill, Larry and LuAnn; and his three children, Amber, Travis and Alex; as well as his stepson Thomas and their mother, Allison. In addition to his children, his greatest pride was being a grandfather to Ally, Maddie, Ella, TJ, and a dogfather to five dogs. He leaves behind dozens of close, personal friends and hundreds of others whose lives were touched by “Big” Al Schlepp. He joins his father and a handful of close friends on the other side.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a tax-deductible donation to The American Brain Tumor Association in Alan’s name.
A celebration of Alan’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, the Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
