Prominent Amerial Indian leader and advocate Alan R. Parker, Olympia, Washington - Alan R. Parker, a proud Chippewa Cree Nation citizen who dedicated his life as a tireless advocate for tribal rights of self-governance and inherent sovereignty, has died at the age of 79. He passed on Friday, August 5 at 10:36 p.m., surrounded by the prayers and love of his family.

A leading attorney, respected educator, noted author, and decorated soldier who contributed to the design and development of some of the most important laws affirming tribal sovereignty in the past 60 years of American history. Alan was born in 1942 on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation while his father served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After he returned home, his father moved his family to the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation in Montana where Alan was enrolled as a Citizen of the Chippewa Cree Tribal Nation.

Alan served his country as a Lt. in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. His company was deployed to Vietnam in 1967 in support of the 9th Infantry Division in the Mekong River Delta, the 101st Airborne, and the 1st Infantry Division in Laike. He was awarded a Bronze Medal and upon discharge in 1968, he enrolled in the UCLA School of Law where he achieved a Juris Doctor degree in 1972. Upon graduation, he was engaged in the American Indian Policy Review Commission where he directed research on tribal governments.

Alan served as Chief Counsel to the US Senate Committee on Indian Affairs (1977-1981), where he was the first Native American to do so. Subsequently, Alan served as Staff Director to the Committee (1987-1991) having been appointed by Senator Daniel K. Inouye in 1987. During his service with the Senate Committee, Parker was instrumental in securing passage of the Indian Child Welfare Act, the Indian Religious Freedom Act, the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, and the Tribal Self-governance Act, as well as numerous tribal land and water claims settlement acts.

From 1982 to 1987 he was president of the American Indian National Bank, an enterprise he designed to support tribes across Indian Country. Later, he organized the first Native American "think tank," the National Indian Policy Center at George Washington University.

Alan returned west in 1997, and joined the faculty of The Evergreen State College, where he taught about tribal issues, established the Northwest Indian Applied Research Institute, and the nation's first graduate program in Tribal Governance. He also was appointed by former Washington State Governor Gary Locke to the Washington State Gambling Commission where he was the first Native American attorney on the Commission. In addition, Alan was co-chair of the committee on indigenous nation relationships of the Nation Congress of American Indians and coordinated treaty negotiations to establish the United League of Indigenous Nations in 2007.

Just before retirement, Alan co-wrote Asserting Native Resilience: Pacific Rim Indigenous Nations Face the Climate Crisis with Evergreen professor Zoltan Grossman (Oregon State University Press 2012). Then, upon retirement from The Evergreen State College in 2014, Alan served as an adjunct faculty member at the Maori Indigenous University, Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiarangi in New Zealand, focusing on the advancement of Indigenous Nations across the Western World. Tribal students were encouraged to join the Maori University doctoral program to deepen and share research interests on integrating cultural revitalization with tribal governance and sustainability. Alan also completed two books in this period: Pathways to Indigenous Nation Sovereignty in the 21st Century (Michigan State University Press, 2018) and American Indian Identity: Citizenship, Membership and Blood with Jessie Young and Se-ah-dom Edmo (Praeger Publishing, 2016).

According to his wishes, Alan's ashes will be brought to the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation for a private ceremony, and a public memorial is planned for later in the year. The family will release details as available. Alan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Parker; his children Christina Parker and James Alan Parker; four grandchildren, Shahndiin Parker Roanhorse, Siale Edmo Parker, Imasees Alan "Little Bear" Parker, and Miyosiwin Elizabeth Parker; four sisters, one brother, and many beloved cousins and nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to contribute to an online memorial board by sharing memories, photos, and videos that honor Alan. View his memorial site online here: https://www.kudosboard.com/boards/NuWgeri8.