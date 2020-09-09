Albert 'Al' Cyrus Jenkins

After his discharge from the Army, Al & Ruby returned to Billings and purchased stock in the New Method Shoe Store. Eventually the name was changed to Al's Bootery, and the business expanded to include a Red Wing Shoe Store and Al's Bootery West. After 38 years in business, they retired in 1983 and believed every day thereafter was a bonus.

Al was a mechanical genius, especially on antique Fords, and he was always willing to lend a hand to fellow car enthusiasts. He had served as president and was an honorary lifetime member of several car clubs including the Goggles & Dusters, Early Ford V8, Roaring 20's, and Montana Pioneer & Classic Auto Club and was co-founder of the Billings All Original Car Show. Additionally, Al was a lifetime member of the Elks Club and Billings Rod & Gun Club having served on the gun club's board of directors for decades. He was instrumental in the U.S. Supreme Court lawsuit that opened the Big Horn River access for public fishing.

Our dad was respected for his honesty, integrity and independent spirit, always doing things his way! He was a loyal friend, a family man, and a hard worker. He was most happy fishing, hunting, driving his ‘old Fords,' and traveling with his beloved Ruby.