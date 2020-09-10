Albert Archie Bastoni
On July 28th 2020 Albert Archie Bastoni passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 70. Albert was born on July 23, 1950 in Billings to Giulio and Georgia Bastoni. In May 1971 he married Marvel Robuck and they just celebrated their 49th anniversary. Together they raised two children, Archie and Melissa. Albert worked for Billings School District 2 for 43 year's spending the majority of his career at Skyview High School.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guilio and Georgia Bastoni and his brother John. He leaves behind his wife, Marvel, his two children, Archie and Melissa (Will), four grandchildren, AnMarie, Staci, Michael and Angela, and five great-grandchildren Ariana, Payten, Ryker, Reagan and Harper.
Graveside services will be Saturday Sept. 12th at noon at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.