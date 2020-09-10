On July 28th 2020 Albert Archie Bastoni passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 70. Albert was born on July 23, 1950 in Billings to Giulio and Georgia Bastoni. In May 1971 he married Marvel Robuck and they just celebrated their 49th anniversary. Together they raised two children, Archie and Melissa. Albert worked for Billings School District 2 for 43 year's spending the majority of his career at Skyview High School.