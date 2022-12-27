Albert Dave Clements

He joined the US Navy in 1970 to serve in the Vietnam war. After the Navy he moved back to LA and began working in the rubber industry. He moved to Billings in 1993, and set up Clements Rubber Products Company. He met the love of his life Kathy Jackson in 1994, and they were married in 2000. They spent half the year at their cabin, and the other half in Arizona. He will be missed by all the friends he made in Arizona, and Absarokee. Jeff Bezos will also miss Dave, because he was the Amazon King. It was rare to see Dave's porch without a package or two on it. He had many talents. He loved grilling, golfing, his '57 Bel Air Chevy, and could often be convinced to entertain us all with his spoon playing. Dave fought valiantly through his battle with four cancers. He went peacefully to be with his Lord, December 12th.