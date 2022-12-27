Albert Dave Clements passed away on December 12, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. Dave was born April 28, 1950 in Maywood, California.
He joined the US Navy in 1970 to serve in the Vietnam war. After the Navy he moved back to LA and began working in the rubber industry. He moved to Billings in 1993, and set up Clements Rubber Products Company. He met the love of his life Kathy Jackson in 1994, and they were married in 2000. They spent half the year at their cabin, and the other half in Arizona. He will be missed by all the friends he made in Arizona, and Absarokee. Jeff Bezos will also miss Dave, because he was the Amazon King. It was rare to see Dave's porch without a package or two on it. He had many talents. He loved grilling, golfing, his '57 Bel Air Chevy, and could often be convinced to entertain us all with his spoon playing. Dave fought valiantly through his battle with four cancers. He went peacefully to be with his Lord, December 12th.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; his step daughter and son in-law, Jana and James Pennington; his step-son and daughter in-law Ray and Frances Jackson; his grandchildren Kensie, Maddy, Emily, Zach, and Mark; and his faithful dog Max. He also leaves behind his two daughters, Lisa and Nikki from his first marriage.
The world is better for having known Dave Clements, and we are all better for having him in our lives. May he rest in peace.
