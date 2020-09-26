 Skip to main content
Albert David Foster
Albert David Foster

Al was born and raised in Billings, Montana. Attended Central High School and after graduating attended Montana State University, Missoula. After graduating University he taught junior high in Billings. Later moving to California, he received his Master Degree in education. He retired in 1985 from the Rowland School District.

He is survived by his children, Michael, William, Julia and Lora.

